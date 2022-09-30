Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos

Sep 30, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders host the Broncos this Sunday for the first home divisional matchup of the season.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, Oct. 2

1:25 p.m. PT

Television Broadcast Information
Network:CBS
Play-by-play:Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst:Trent Green
Sideline Reporter:Melanie Collins
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Compass Media Networks
Play-by-play:Chris Carrino
Color Analyst:Brian Baldinger
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

