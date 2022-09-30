Darren Waller awarded Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP

Sep 30, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Darren Waller continues to use his redemption story as a motivator for others.

The Raiders' star tight end has been selected as the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP after recently sharing his inspiring story with 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. He also discussed his principles for preventing and overcoming substance abuse, which he shares through the Darren Waller Foundation, created in 2020 to equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol and support youth and their families during their recovery and treatment journey.

"I am thankful for my selection as the NFLPA Week 4 Community MVP," Waller said. "So many players in the league impact their communities and deserve to be recognized for their service."

Waller's been vocal about his life journey struggling with addiction, which could have resulted in his NFL career, and life, running short. His story has been well documented in the past, most recently on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

The MVP honor comes after Waller was the Raiders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season for his contributions to the community.

Click here to learn more about the NFLPA's Community MVP campaign, part of the organization's continued efforts to support the year-round, civic outreach and engagement of its player members.

