Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr. earning big reps early in their careers

When in doubt, rely on your training.

That's been the mindset of rookie offensive linemen Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr.. The third and seventh-round picks have been in the mix in the Raiders offense through the first three games, to the surprise of many except themselves and their coaches.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels has done his best to put all of his offensive linemen in different spots across the line since the start of Training Camp to understand their versatility. Parham has seen practice reps at the two guard positions and center behind Andre James. After not allowing a single pressure against the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 at right guard, the rookie started the next two games at center in place of James – who suffered a concussion in the last offensive drive of the season opener.

"Each and every day, I come in with the mindset of being able to learn those different positions," Parham said on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal. "At the beginning of each week, I just go in with the mindset that I can play any of those positions when it comes down to it on Sunday.