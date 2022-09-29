Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr. earning big reps early in their careers

Sep 29, 2022 at 02:32 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

When in doubt, rely on your training.

That's been the mindset of rookie offensive linemen Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr.. The third and seventh-round picks have been in the mix in the Raiders offense through the first three games, to the surprise of many except themselves and their coaches.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels has done his best to put all of his offensive linemen in different spots across the line since the start of Training Camp to understand their versatility. Parham has seen practice reps at the two guard positions and center behind Andre James. After not allowing a single pressure against the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 at right guard, the rookie started the next two games at center in place of James – who suffered a concussion in the last offensive drive of the season opener.

"Each and every day, I come in with the mindset of being able to learn those different positions," Parham said on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal. "At the beginning of each week, I just go in with the mindset that I can play any of those positions when it comes down to it on Sunday.

"I'll have the mindset of left guard, I'll be going through each and every play. And then, if for center, I'll have each call ready so if I have to be vocal out there during that week, I'm ready for that. And then at right guard, I just happen to flip everything from the left to the right and just make sure I go through it many times and repeat it in my head."

Related Links

As for Munford Jr., he impressed with his preseason play, earning playing time in the first two regular season games. Midway through Week 3, he was notified by offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo that he'd be starting at right tackle in Nashville, Tennessee. He played 100 percent of the offensive snaps, and received the best overall PFF grade for all Raiders offensive linemen against the Titans.

The rookie out of Ohio State said he was nowhere close to "nervous" or "terrified" preparing for his first NFL start, considering he has a certain All-Pro edge rusher to challenge him on a daily basis.

"I'm going up against one of the best everyday in practice – Maxx Crosby," the rookie said. "Even though he gets me a couple of times, I get him a couple of times. It makes each other better and we have that relationship of, 'Alright, we're going hard every play.'"

Through three weeks, McDaniels has been pleased to see the two rookies step up when needed, and believes they will continue to develop together within the offense smoothly.

"We certainly liked both players when we drafted him, and I don't think they've let us down at all," the head coach said. "They work hard, they're prepared. They practice hard. ... They've earned the opportunity to go out there and keep playing because of what they keep doing in practice. I feel like both of them represented themselves well."

"It was a good start for both of them to be in there together and then play the entirety of the game," McDaniels added. "And like I said, I think they gave us an opportunity to win."

Additionally, Munford alluded that he and Parham's budding friendship has translated to gamedays. According to the right tackle, they both arrived to Las Vegas with a mission and purpose to excel – something they're growing toward every day with the effort they bring to the field.

"Our first day, us coming in together we were like, 'Man, we in the NFL now!' And since we've gotten more connected with each other and talk more about how things are going, just having that brother right next to you, that means a lot," Munford said. "Just for us coming from two different schools – he's coming from Memphis, I'm coming from Ohio State – and to see how we can connect on that part, he's a great guy to be around outside of football as well."

Raiders host first responders for 1 October

To commemorate 1 October, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 first responders at Allegiant Stadium for games and food as a thank for you for their hard work.

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
1 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
2 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
3 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
4 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
5 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
6 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder poses with Raider Rusher during a Thank You, First Responders night.
7 / 35

A first responder poses with Raider Rusher during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder checks out the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders night.
8 / 35

A first responder checks out the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders check out the Raiderettes' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders event.
9 / 35

First responders check out the Raiderettes' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders event.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Monica G., Lisa and Jekailah pose for a photo with first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
10 / 35

Raiderettes Monica G., Lisa and Jekailah pose for a photo with first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher cheers on a first responder on as he goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
11 / 35

Raider Rusher cheers on a first responder on as he goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
12 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
13 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Melody, Makenna P. And Kristina pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
14 / 35

Raiderettes Melody, Makenna P. And Kristina pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin MCs during a Thank You, First Responders night.
15 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin MCs during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band preforms during during a Thank You, First Responders night.
16 / 35

The Raiders House Band preforms during during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders enjoy food and drinks during a Thank You, First Responders night.
17 / 35

First responders enjoy food and drinks during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler talks with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
18 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler talks with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes preform during a Thank You, First Responders night.
19 / 35

The Raiderettes preform during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
20 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
21 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
22 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
23 / 35

A first responder and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
24 / 35

First responders listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
25 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) huddle with first responders on the police team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
26 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) huddle with first responders on the police team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
27 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
28 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
29 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
30 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders line up to take photos and get autographs from players during a Thank You, First Responders night.
31 / 35

First responders line up to take photos and get autographs from players during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
32 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
33 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders pose for a photo with the autographed signs during a Thank You, First Responders night.
34 / 35

First responders pose for a photo with the autographed signs during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Johnathan Abram (24), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
35 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Johnathan Abram (24), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 vs. Broncos

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch on the opposing side in Week 4.

news

Raiders sign S Matthias Farley to active roster

In a corresponding move, the team has waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What could Raiders' gameplan consist of to combat Russell Wilson?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few questions on the team's receiving corps and the Denver Broncos offense heading into Week 4.

news

Raiders Podcast Network launches 'Raiders Roundtable'

Q Myers, JT The Brick and Lincoln Kennedy are teaming up to provide analysis surrounding the Raiders.

Advertising