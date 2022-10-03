Raiders defense rises to occasion against Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Robertson wasn't the only highlight reel on defense, as Crosby recorded two sacks, bringing his total through four weeks to 4.0 – already half of last year's total.

"All we had to do was cover, do our job, and we knew Maxx would get home," Robertson said.

Get home he did. Crosby may have taken pointers from his teammate Chandler Jones, who has sacked Russell Wilson 16.5 times over their parallel 11-year careers. McDaniels noted that Maxx is never lacking in energy and the willingness to grow.

"He's worked so hard in every phase. His leadership has been great, his effort, his presence and then obviously, his play," the head coach said. "These are the situations where your back's against the wall a little bit, and you want to try to come out here and give your best effort, get your first W.

"I thought Maxx had a great attitude all week long and then it carried over today. I thought he made some big stops in the running game, he ran some plays down from behind and then obviously, he got some pressure on the quarterback and got him to the ground a couple of times. That's Maxx. It doesn't surprise that he plays like that, with that kind of energy and effort. He made some really critical plays for us."

But even with maximum defensive effort, the Broncos weren't deterred, cutting the lead to two midway through the fourth quarter. The Raiders offense responded by marching down the field, driven by Josh Jacobs pounding the ground to reach the end zone for the second time.

Now, the defense knew it was time to close it out. At the two-minute warning, the Raiders kept Russell Wilson from completing a pass on three different attempts, sealing the victory for Las Vegas.