Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Broncos?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Broncos.
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "The star of the day was Josh Jacobs, the former first-round pick who looked like a man reborn. Jacobs displayed speed, patience and power in a 144-yard, two-touchdown day."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 30
Analysis: "Crosby has four of the Raiders' five sacks – cornerback Nate Hobbs has the other – and while that's a good early return on ... the extension Crosby got this offseason, the Raiders need more from the defensive line in general."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "They faced a must-win game against the Broncos, and they won it. Maybe that's the game that gets this team going, but now they get the Chiefs on the road."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "[T]hey've got a fighting chance, with an offense that ranks 10th in EPA per drive, a resurgent Josh Jacobs leading the running game and finally some traction in getting the ball to Davante Adams."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams took a torch to the Broncos defense in Week 4. Jacobs hadn't surpassed 70 rushing yards in a game for the first three weeks, yet he gashed the Broncos for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. And even though Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was in lockstep with Adams for much of the game, the Raiders' star wideout still hauled in nine passes for 101 yards on 13 targets."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs had 144 yards rushing and Davante Adams had 101 yards receiving in Sunday's win. Maxx Crosby had four tackles for loss, including two sacks. There is the top-end talent for the Raiders to get on a nice roll."
