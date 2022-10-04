Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Broncos?

Oct 04, 2022 at 10:10 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Broncos.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "The star of the day was Josh Jacobs, the former first-round pick who looked like a man reborn. Jacobs displayed speed, patience and power in a 144-yard, two-touchdown day."

ESPN

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 30

Analysis: "Crosby has four of the Raiders' five sacks – cornerback Nate Hobbs has the other – and while that's a good early return on ... the extension Crosby got this offseason, the Raiders need more from the defensive line in general."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 25

Analysis: "They faced a must-win game against the Broncos, and they won it. Maybe that's the game that gets this team going, but now they get the Chiefs on the road."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "[T]hey've got a fighting chance, with an offense that ranks 10th in EPA per drive, a resurgent Josh Jacobs leading the running game and finally some traction in getting the ball to Davante Adams."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams took a torch to the Broncos defense in Week 4. Jacobs hadn't surpassed 70 rushing yards in a game for the first three weeks, yet he gashed the Broncos for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. And even though Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was in lockstep with Adams for much of the game, the Raiders' star wideout still hauled in nine passes for 101 yards on 13 targets."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs had 144 yards rushing and Davante Adams had 101 yards receiving in Sunday's win. Maxx Crosby had four tackles for loss, including two sacks. There is the top-end talent for the Raiders to get on a nice roll."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 4

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars' (64) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars' (64) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 154

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Aces' Head Coach Becky Hammon before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Aces' Head Coach Becky Hammon before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) before kicking a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) before kicking a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates altering sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates altering sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out a play before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 154

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
142 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
146 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
147 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) hugs Head Coach Josh McDaniels after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
148 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) hugs Head Coach Josh McDaniels after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
149 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) swaps jerseys with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
150 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) swaps jerseys with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
151 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
152 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders pray together in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
153 / 154

The Las Vegas Raiders pray together in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates with his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 154

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates with his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
