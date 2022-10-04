Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Broncos?

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams took a torch to the Broncos defense in Week 4. Jacobs hadn't surpassed 70 rushing yards in a game for the first three weeks, yet he gashed the Broncos for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. And even though Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was in lockstep with Adams for much of the game, the Raiders' star wideout still hauled in nine passes for 101 yards on 13 targets."