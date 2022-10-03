By the Numbers: Josh Jacobs, Raiders offense shine bright against Denver Broncos

When you take a look at the numbers, you can see that the Raiders' rushing attack was in full effect in Sunday's 32-23 win.
The offense as a whole put together a complete showing against the Denver Broncos, out-gaining them by 98 total yards in the second half. The Silver and Black won the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes, which is also a testament to the dominant ground game.
Here are a few numbers that tell the story of the Raiders' first win of the 2022 season.
212
The quartet of Josh Jacobs, Derek Carr, Zamir White and Davante Adams combined for 212 rushing yards against the Broncos. This was the first time the Raiders have rushed for over 200 yards in a game since 2020.
144
It was a career day for Josh Jacobs, as his 144 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos were the most he's had in a game ever. It was also his 10th career game going for over 100 rushing yards.
13
When Jacobs has a high volume of carries, it's usually a great sign for the Raiders offense. The Silver and Black are 13-3 in games in which Jacobs has at least 20 carries. His 28 carries Sunday are tied for the second-most he's had in a game of his career.
10
After his big day, No. 28 moved into the top 10 of rushing yards in franchise history. His 3,423 career rushing yards moved him past Justin Vargas (3,369) on the list. He's also now tied with Clem Daniels for sixth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history (30).
40
Carr's 40 rushing yards marked the fifth time he's run for 40+ yards in a game, with his career-high being 58 in 2014. The last time he accumulated at least 40 yards was in the 2020 season against the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback also earned a 71.5 PFF rushing grade.
9
Sunday was Jacobs' first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. The Raiders are 9-0 historically in games where Jacobs has two or more rushing touchdowns.
4
The Raiders have now scored on the opening drive in each of their four games this season. That makes them one of three teams in the NFL to do so. This is also the first time the Raiders have started the season with opening drive scores in four straight games since 2001.
