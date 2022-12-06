Game Preview: Raiders look to build on recent success with primetime matchup vs. Rams on the horizon

What to watch for

The Rams have been fighting through injuries, like many teams at this point in the season. QB Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve last Saturday, joining 11 other Rams on IR including wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

With both teams working on a short week, injuries could be tough to overcome for both sides. DT Aaron Donald missed Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, and is likely to miss this week as well, according to reports. Additionally, QB John Wolford is day-to-day with a neck injury after starting against the Seahawks in place of Stafford, which means it's up in the air if Thursday's starter will be Wolford or Bryce Perkins – who had one start this year in Week 12.