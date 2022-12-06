Game Preview: Raiders look to build on recent success with primetime matchup vs. Rams on the horizon

Dec 05, 2022
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) take on another Los Angeles foe this week with a primetime matchup against the Rams (3-9).

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 5:15 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: Amazon Prime VideoAl MichaelsKirk Herbstreit
National Radio: Westwood OnSpero DedesTony Boselli
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Rams have been fighting through injuries, like many teams at this point in the season. QB Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve last Saturday, joining 11 other Rams on IR including wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

With both teams working on a short week, injuries could be tough to overcome for both sides. DT Aaron Donald missed Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, and is likely to miss this week as well, according to reports. Additionally, QB John Wolford is day-to-day with a neck injury after starting against the Seahawks in place of Stafford, which means it's up in the air if Thursday's starter will be Wolford or Bryce Perkins – who had one start this year in Week 12.

For the Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs has been fighting through a calf injury, but hasn't let it slow him down too much, as he's reached over 100 rushing yards in both of the Raiders' previous two matchups. Though the team didn't hold practice on Monday, Jacobs was listed as an estimated limited participant, which is a good sign for his potential to play in just a few days. This week could be a big test for the Silver and Black in facing a stout run defense that ranks fourth in the league, allowing a 96.7 yards per game average.

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Rams, 8-6, dating back to 1972. The two teams last met was also in primetime in 2018 for the Silver and Black's season opener on Monday Night Football. The Rams won the Sept. 10 matchup, 33-13.

Current stats (as of Monday, Dec. 5)

The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (366.9 yards per game), ninth in passing (241.5 ypg), 11th in rushing (125.4 ypg) and ninth in points (24.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 27th in total defense (371.9 ypg), 30th in passing (258.1 ypg), 14th in rushing (113.8 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (24.7 ppg).

The Rams rank 31st in total offense (283.1 ypg), 25th in passing (195.8 ypg), 30th in rushing (87.3 ypg) and 29th in points (16.8 ppg). Defensively, the Rams rank 14th in total defense (332.9 ypg), 22nd in passing (236.3 ypg), fourth in rushing (96.7 ypg) and tied for 20th in points allowed (23.3 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 36 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
  • Adams needs 233 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
  • QB Derek Carr needs 20 passing yards to become the third quarterback ever with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of his first nine seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.
  • Carr needs 42 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs 457 rushing yards to break franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
  • Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).
  • With at least 150 scrimmage yards, Jacobs would become the first player since Ezekiel Elliot in 2016 to record four consecutive such games.

Notable connections

  • Raiders CB Tyler Hall spent the 2021 season with the Rams.
  • Raiders LB Micah Kiser was originally drafted in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft.

