Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report

Dec 05, 2022 at 01:07 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As the team prepares for a short week, the Raiders did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimate.

Five Raiders are listed as would-be non-participants: DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Jayon Brown (hand), CB Tyler Hall (back), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee).

Notable, RB Josh Jacobs is still dealing with a quad/calf injury that has him listed as limited, while RB Ameer Abdullah has a hamstring injury (also limited).

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Ameer AbdullahRBHamstringLP
Andrew BillingsDTFibulaDNP
Brandon BoldenRBCalfLP
Curtis BoltonLBAnkleLP
Jayon BrownLBHandDNP
Tyler HallCBBackDNP
Duron HarmonSQuadricepLP
Jesper HorstedTEConcussionDNP
Josh JacobsRBQuad/CalfLP
Andre JamesCQuadricepLP
Denzel PerrymanLBWristFP
Isaiah Pola-MaoSAnkleLP
Trent SiegLSAnkleFP
Kendal VickersDTBackLP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeDNP

Los Angeles Rams:

The Rams also did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimate.

QB John Wolford, who started for the team Sunday after Matthew Stafford was placed on IR, is listed with a neck injury. Additionally, DT Aaron Donald is still dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week 13.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Aaron DonaldDTAnkleDNP
Troy HillDCGroinLP
Travin HowardLBHipDNP
Terrell LewisLBBackDNP
David Long Jr.DBGroinDNP
Lance McCutcheonWRShoulderDNP
Ben SkowronekWRShoulderLP
John WolfordQBNeckDNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

