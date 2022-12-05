Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report

As the team prepares for a short week, the Raiders did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimate.
Five Raiders are listed as would-be non-participants: DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Jayon Brown (hand), CB Tyler Hall (back), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee).
Notable, RB Josh Jacobs is still dealing with a quad/calf injury that has him listed as limited, while RB Ameer Abdullah has a hamstring injury (also limited).
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|Fibula
|DNP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Calf
|LP
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hand
|DNP
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Back
|DNP
|Duron Harmon
|S
|Quadricep
|LP
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad/Calf
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Quadricep
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Trent Sieg
|LS
|Ankle
|FP
|Kendal Vickers
|DT
|Back
|LP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
Los Angeles Rams:
The Rams also did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimate.
QB John Wolford, who started for the team Sunday after Matthew Stafford was placed on IR, is listed with a neck injury. Additionally, DT Aaron Donald is still dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week 13.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Troy Hill
|DC
|Groin
|LP
|Travin Howard
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|David Long Jr.
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|Lance McCutcheon
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|John Wolford
|QB
|Neck
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed