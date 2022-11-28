Several Raiders among top initial vote-getters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Nov 28, 2022 at 03:09 PM
Raiders.com Staff

In anticipation of the Pro Bowl's return to Las Vegas in a few months, the first batch of vote results have been released by the NFL.

This annual talent showcase has been reimagined by the NFL this year, featuring the NFC vs. AFC competing in skill competitions and a flag football game on Sunday, February 5.

A few Raiders players find themselves among the initial top 10 in voting, which puts them on pace to play in front of their hometown crowd.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionAFC vote ranking
Daniel CarlsonKicker2nd
Maxx CrosbyDefensive End3rd
Josh JacobsRunning Back3rd
Mack HollinsSpecial Teams Player3rd
Davante AdamsWide Receiver4th
Jakob JohnsonFullback7th

Fans can vote for the Silver and Black to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games here until December 15.

ProBowl2023_thumb

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Seahawks | Week 12

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) shoes in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
1 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) shoes in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
2 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
3 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
4 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
5 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
6 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
7 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
8 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
9 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
10 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
11 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
12 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
13 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
14 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
15 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
16 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
17 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
18 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
20 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
21 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
22 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
23 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
24 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
25 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
26 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi talks with fans before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi talks with fans before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
29 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
30 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
31 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
39 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
40 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
41 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
42 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
43 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
44 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
45 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
46 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
47 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
48 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
49 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) after a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
50 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) after a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
51 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
52 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
53 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
54 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
55 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
56 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
57 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
58 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
59 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
60 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
61 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
62 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
63 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
64 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
65 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
66 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
67 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
68 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
69 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
70 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
71 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
72 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
73 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
74 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
75 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
76 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
77 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
78 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
79 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
88 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
89 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
90 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
91 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
92 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
93 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
94 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
95 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
96 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
97 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
98 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
99 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
100 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
101 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
102 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after receiving a fumble during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
103 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after receiving a fumble during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
104 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
105 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
106 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
107 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
108 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
109 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
110 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
111 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
112 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
113 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
114 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
115 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
116 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
117 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
118 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
119 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
120 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
121 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
122 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
123 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
124 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
125 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
126 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
127 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
128 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
129 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) receives the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
130 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) receives the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
