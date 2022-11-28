Several Raiders among top initial vote-getters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

In anticipation of the Pro Bowl's return to Las Vegas in a few months, the first batch of vote results have been released by the NFL.
This annual talent showcase has been reimagined by the NFL this year, featuring the NFC vs. AFC competing in skill competitions and a flag football game on Sunday, February 5.
A few Raiders players find themselves among the initial top 10 in voting, which puts them on pace to play in front of their hometown crowd.
|Player
|Position
|AFC vote ranking
|Daniel Carlson
|Kicker
|2nd
|Maxx Crosby
|Defensive End
|3rd
|Josh Jacobs
|Running Back
|3rd
|Mack Hollins
|Special Teams Player
|3rd
|Davante Adams
|Wide Receiver
|4th
|Jakob Johnson
|Fullback
|7th
Fans can vote for the Silver and Black to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games here until December 15.
