By the Numbers: A look into Josh Jacobs' historic day in Seattle

Josh Jacobs had himself a game for the ages Sunday afternoon.
The running back was featured heavily in the gameplan to combat the Seattle Seahawks, which fared exceptionally for the Silver and Black. Jacobs set new career highs for himself in rushing yards, receiving yards and carries – as he fueled the Raiders to a 40-34 overtime victory.
Let's take a deep dive into what the numbers says about Jacobs' record-shattering day.
229
Jacobs ran for 229 rushing yards, which is his new career high and a new franchise record for most rushing yards in a game. His previous high was 154 yards, set earlier this season in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
303
He also had 303 total yards of scrimmage, which is more than six team's total yards of offense this week. This is also a single-game franchise record, and makes him the sixth player in NFL history with at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple scrimmage touchdowns in a single game.
74
His 74 receiving yards mark another single-game career high for the RB, breaking his previous record of 51 last week against the Denver Broncos. He's now 24 receiving yards away from reaching a new career high of total receiving yards in a season.
86
On the last play of the game, the running back ripped off an 86-yard touchdown run to win the game in overtime. It currently stands as the longest TD run in the league this season and the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown since 1974.
The rush is also the third longest run in franchise history and the longest since Latavius Murray ran for 90 yards in 2014.
20.43
On the 86-yard touchdown run, Jacobs hit 20.43 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats.
1950
According to the NFL, Jacobs is the only player since 1950 with at least 225 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in a single game.
11
The Raiders are 11-0 in games where Jacobs has recorded multiple touchdown runs in a game since he was drafted in 2019. The 11 games with multiple touchdowns rushes are also the second most in the league over that span.
7
Jacobs surpassed 1,200 scrimmage yards on the season, becoming the seventh player in NFL history to record 1,200 yards and 7+ touchdowns in each of his first four seasons, joining Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Earl Campbell, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis – all former NFL MVPs – and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.
