'I'm running out of superlatives': Josh Jacobs' 303 total yards, game-winning touchdown run fuel Raiders in overtime win

Nov 27, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

As the Raiders offense lined up on their own 14-yard line in overtime, Josh Jacobs had already racked up 217 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks defense.

The incredible performance from the running back almost didn't happen. After a calf injury sustained in practice, he was a game-time decision Sunday.

"It's kind of crazy coming in and not knowing if I was going to play," Jacobs said postgame. "Looking the guys in the eyes, telling them that they're going to get everything they got out of me. They didn't want me to finish the game, but I kind of convinced them that I could go.

"Biggest play of the game happened after that."

On the last play of the game, Jacobs followed a block behind fullback Jakob Johnson, which led him to 86 yards of open turf straight to the end zone.

With the touchdown run, the Silver and Black sealed a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, breaking a 24-year span of not winning a road game in Seattle.

A defensive stop gave the Raiders one last chance to win the game, which Jacobs capitalized on.

He bulldozed his way further into franchise history with the game-winning 86-yard touchdown run. His 303 total scrimmage yards are a new franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a game. His 229 rushing yards are also the most rushing yards in a game by a Raiders, a record held by Napoleon Kaufman for 25 years.

He’s a football player. That’s probably the greatest compliment I could give him. Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs

"I'm running out of superlatives," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said when describing Jacobs' performance this season. "Over 300 total yards in a game. Didn't feel perfect but he just – I think, [he has] toughness. He's a football player. That's probably the greatest compliment I could give him. He comes up big. He had a couple big first downs on third-and-short, I'm not sure everybody in the league gets those, but he did. And then, of course, makes the big play at the end.

"I thought he was tremendous throughout. Gave us a lot of hard yards in the running game, caught the ball well out of the backfield, made some big plays with his hands. That's JJ. That's what he is."

Derek Carr, who finished with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns, had the best view in the house for Jacobs' touchdown run. The quarterback connected with Jacobs for six catches and a career-high 74 receiving yards for the fourth-year running back. Jacobs reminded the media of his days as a pass-catching running back at Alabama, saying being "able to put it on tape again is always huge."

At the podium during his postgame interview, Carr said he knew Jacobs was going to the house as soon as he broke the tackle off the line of scrimmage.

I know what he's been dealing with. I know how hard he works. It's really cool to see that." Derek Carr on Josh Jacobs

"I saw him get through, I knew what coverage they were playing," Carr recalled. "So as soon I [saw] him get through, it's really just him and the safety. And if he beats him, it's going to be a big play...

"I'm sure Josh will want to give all those guys [the offensive line] credit, but he made that last guy miss to be able to take it to the house. To see him finish like that, I know what he's been dealing with. I know how hard he works. It's really cool to see that."

The Silver and Black now move to 11-0 in games Jacobs has at least two rushing touchdowns. This marked his first game over 200 rushing yards in his NFL career.

The Raiders will be looking to receive similar production from Jacobs next Sunday, with a home divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
1 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
2 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
3 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
4 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
5 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
6 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
7 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
8 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
9 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
10 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
11 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
12 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
13 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
14 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
15 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
16 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
17 / 145

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
18 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
20 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
21 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
22 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
23 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
24 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
25 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
26 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
29 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
30 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
31 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
39 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
40 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
41 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
42 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
43 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
44 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
45 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
46 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
47 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
48 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
49 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
50 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
51 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
52 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
53 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
54 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
55 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
56 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
57 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
58 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
59 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
60 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
61 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
62 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
63 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
64 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
65 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
66 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
67 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
68 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
69 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
70 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
71 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
72 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
73 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
74 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
75 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
76 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
77 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
78 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
79 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
88 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
89 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
90 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
91 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
92 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
93 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
94 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
95 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
96 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
97 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
98 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
99 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
100 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
101 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
102 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
103 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
104 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
105 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
106 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
107 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
108 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
109 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
110 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
111 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
112 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
113 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
114 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
115 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
116 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
117 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
118 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
119 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
120 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
121 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
122 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
123 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
124 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
125 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
126 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
127 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
128 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
129 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
130 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
131 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
132 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
133 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
134 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
135 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
136 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
137 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
138 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
139 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
140 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
141 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
142 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
143 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
144 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
145 / 145

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Raiders ligan triunfos al dejar tendidos a Seattle

Josh Jacobs pone el punto de exclamación en su partido histórico con un acarreo anotador de 86 yardas para vencer a los Halcones Marinos 40-34.

news

Social Reactions: Resilient Raiders celebrate win over Seahawks

The Silver and Black took home the victory in another overtime thriller on the road.

news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs seals the deal in overtime

Jacobs went for over 300 total scrimmage yards in the road victory over the Seahawks.

news

Halftime Report: Ameer Abdullah scores his first touchdown of season in Seattle

The Raiders head into halftime with a 24-20 lead over the Seattle Seahawks.

