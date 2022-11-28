'I'm running out of superlatives': Josh Jacobs' 303 total yards, game-winning touchdown run fuel Raiders in overtime win

As the Raiders offense lined up on their own 14-yard line in overtime, Josh Jacobs had already racked up 217 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks defense.
The incredible performance from the running back almost didn't happen. After a calf injury sustained in practice, he was a game-time decision Sunday.
"It's kind of crazy coming in and not knowing if I was going to play," Jacobs said postgame. "Looking the guys in the eyes, telling them that they're going to get everything they got out of me. They didn't want me to finish the game, but I kind of convinced them that I could go.
"Biggest play of the game happened after that."
On the last play of the game, Jacobs followed a block behind fullback Jakob Johnson, which led him to 86 yards of open turf straight to the end zone.
With the touchdown run, the Silver and Black sealed a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, breaking a 24-year span of not winning a road game in Seattle.
A defensive stop gave the Raiders one last chance to win the game, which Jacobs capitalized on.
He bulldozed his way further into franchise history with the game-winning 86-yard touchdown run. His 303 total scrimmage yards are a new franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a game. His 229 rushing yards are also the most rushing yards in a game by a Raiders, a record held by Napoleon Kaufman for 25 years.
He’s a football player. That’s probably the greatest compliment I could give him. Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs
"I'm running out of superlatives," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said when describing Jacobs' performance this season. "Over 300 total yards in a game. Didn't feel perfect but he just – I think, [he has] toughness. He's a football player. That's probably the greatest compliment I could give him. He comes up big. He had a couple big first downs on third-and-short, I'm not sure everybody in the league gets those, but he did. And then, of course, makes the big play at the end.
"I thought he was tremendous throughout. Gave us a lot of hard yards in the running game, caught the ball well out of the backfield, made some big plays with his hands. That's JJ. That's what he is."
Derek Carr, who finished with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns, had the best view in the house for Jacobs' touchdown run. The quarterback connected with Jacobs for six catches and a career-high 74 receiving yards for the fourth-year running back. Jacobs reminded the media of his days as a pass-catching running back at Alabama, saying being "able to put it on tape again is always huge."
At the podium during his postgame interview, Carr said he knew Jacobs was going to the house as soon as he broke the tackle off the line of scrimmage.
I know what he's been dealing with. I know how hard he works. It's really cool to see that." Derek Carr on Josh Jacobs
"I saw him get through, I knew what coverage they were playing," Carr recalled. "So as soon I [saw] him get through, it's really just him and the safety. And if he beats him, it's going to be a big play...
"I'm sure Josh will want to give all those guys [the offensive line] credit, but he made that last guy miss to be able to take it to the house. To see him finish like that, I know what he's been dealing with. I know how hard he works. It's really cool to see that."
The Silver and Black now move to 11-0 in games Jacobs has at least two rushing touchdowns. This marked his first game over 200 rushing yards in his NFL career.
The Raiders will be looking to receive similar production from Jacobs next Sunday, with a home divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.