'I'm running out of superlatives': Josh Jacobs' 303 total yards, game-winning touchdown run fuel Raiders in overtime win

As the Raiders offense lined up on their own 14-yard line in overtime, Josh Jacobs had already racked up 217 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks defense.

The incredible performance from the running back almost didn't happen. After a calf injury sustained in practice, he was a game-time decision Sunday.

"It's kind of crazy coming in and not knowing if I was going to play," Jacobs said postgame. "Looking the guys in the eyes, telling them that they're going to get everything they got out of me. They didn't want me to finish the game, but I kind of convinced them that I could go.

"Biggest play of the game happened after that."

On the last play of the game, Jacobs followed a block behind fullback Jakob Johnson, which led him to 86 yards of open turf straight to the end zone.

With the touchdown run, the Silver and Black sealed a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, breaking a 24-year span of not winning a road game in Seattle.

A defensive stop gave the Raiders one last chance to win the game, which Jacobs capitalized on.