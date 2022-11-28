Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs seals the deal in overtime

A little bit of everything from Jacobs
For the third time in his career, Josh Jacobs has rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season.
The running back continued his strong 2022 campaign in Seattle, recording his fifth game over 100 rushing yards. Coming into the game with a questionable tag due to a calf injury, he made a huge impact in the running and passing game. Jacobs totaled 303 scrimmage yards against the Seahawks defense.
The running back was also responsible for a 86-yard touchdown run that won the game in overtime.
Applied pressure on defense
The Raiders defense found success in two categories they've lacked in this season – sacks and turnovers.
The Silver and Black were propelled with three sacks between Maxx Crosby (1.5), Andrew Billings (1.0) and Bilal Nichols (0.5). Additionally, they came up with two turnovers off a Denzel Perryman interception and a Chandler Jones fumble recovery.
This was the first game in which the Raiders defense produced multiple turnovers this season.
Shoutout in Seattle
The quarterback duel between Derek Carr and Geno Smith was entertaining to say the least.
Both teams' quarterbacks put it all on the line in this overtime affair. As the two teams combined for 74 points in over 60 minutes of football, Carr finished with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Smith had 328 passing yards with two passing touchdowns.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.