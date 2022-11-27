Halftime Report: Ameer Abdullah scores his first touchdown of season in Seattle

Abdullah hits paydirt
The Raiders scored on their second offensive possession, thanks to a dime from Derek Carr to Ameer Abdullah.
After throwing an interception on the first play of the game, the Raiders shook it off by and responded with a 75-yard drive down the field. On the drive, Carr went 4-of-6 with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Abdullah on a wheel route to finish it off.
The running back has been a contributor in the passing game and special teams today, with two catches for 30 yards and 73 kick return yards, as the Raiders headed into halftime with a 24-20 lead.
Rollercoaster day for Derek Carr
Turnovers have been the detriment of the Raiders offense in the first half. Carr threw two interceptions in the first half – his first interception thrown since Week 8. Both of those interceptions have led to points for the Seahawks offense.
However, Carr has continued to play with resilience after his miscues. He threw two touchdowns following those interceptions, the first to Abdullah and the second on a flea flicker to Mack Hollins. The quarterback ended the first half with 150 passing yards, completing nearly 73 percent of this passes.
Big time interception
On the defensive side of the ball, Denzel Perryman made his presence felt with an interception in the second quarter.
Perryman picked off Geno Smith – who coming into the game led the NFL in completion percentage – and returned it for 24 yards. It set up a 30-yard touchdown run for Josh Jacobs on the next play.
This was the linebacker's first interception since the 2019 season, and the first interception by a Raiders linebacker since Week 10 of the 2020 season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.