Halftime Report: Ameer Abdullah scores his first touchdown of season in Seattle

Nov 27, 2022 at 02:43 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Abdullah hits paydirt

The Raiders scored on their second offensive possession, thanks to a dime from Derek Carr to Ameer Abdullah.

After throwing an interception on the first play of the game, the Raiders shook it off by and responded with a 75-yard drive down the field. On the drive, Carr went 4-of-6 with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Abdullah on a wheel route to finish it off.

The running back has been a contributor in the passing game and special teams today, with two catches for 30 yards and 73 kick return yards, as the Raiders headed into halftime with a 24-20 lead.

Rollercoaster day for Derek Carr

Turnovers have been the detriment of the Raiders offense in the first half. Carr threw two interceptions in the first half – his first interception thrown since Week 8. Both of those interceptions have led to points for the Seahawks offense.

However, Carr has continued to play with resilience after his miscues. He threw two touchdowns following those interceptions, the first to Abdullah and the second on a flea flicker to Mack Hollins. The quarterback ended the first half with 150 passing yards, completing nearly 73 percent of this passes.

Big time interception

On the defensive side of the ball, Denzel Perryman made his presence felt with an interception in the second quarter.

Perryman picked off Geno Smith – who coming into the game led the NFL in completion percentage – and returned it for 24 yards. It set up a 30-yard touchdown run for Josh Jacobs on the next play.

This was the linebacker's first interception since the 2019 season, and the first interception by a Raiders linebacker since Week 10 of the 2020 season.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
1 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
2 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
3 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
4 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
5 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
6 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
7 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
8 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
9 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
10 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
11 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
12 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
13 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
14 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
15 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
16 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
17 / 121

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
18 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
20 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
21 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
22 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
23 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
24 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
25 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
26 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
29 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
30 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
31 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
39 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
40 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
41 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
42 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
43 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
44 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
45 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
46 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
47 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
48 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
49 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
50 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
51 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
52 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
53 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
54 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
55 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
56 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
57 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
58 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
59 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
60 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
61 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
62 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
63 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
64 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
65 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
66 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
67 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
68 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
69 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
70 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
71 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
72 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
73 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
74 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
75 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
76 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
77 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
78 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
79 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
88 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
89 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
90 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
91 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
92 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
93 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
94 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
95 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
96 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
97 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
98 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
99 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
100 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
101 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
102 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
103 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
104 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
105 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
106 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
107 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
108 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
109 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
110 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
111 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
112 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
113 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
114 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
115 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
116 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
117 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
118 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
119 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
120 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
121 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs seals the deal in overtime

Jacobs went for over 300 total scrimmage yards in the road victory over the Seahawks.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Seattle Seahawks

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 12, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Seahawks

The Raiders look to stack wins when they travel to Seattle for their Week 12 matchup.

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 12 at Seahawks

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for on the opposing side in Week 12.

Advertising