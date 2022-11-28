Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after impressive performance

Nov 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

For the fourth time this season, Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

This is the second straight week Jacobs has been in the running for the award, after rushing for 109 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The running back upped the ante against the Seahawks on Sunday, rushing for 229 yards and two touchdowns in another overtime thriller – including an 86-yard walk-off touchdown to win the game.

ProBowl2023_thumb

Related Links

His 229 rushing yards are a new career high and the new franchise record for most rushing yards in a game. He's also currently ranked first in the league in rushing yards.

FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).

Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
1 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
2 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
3 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
4 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
5 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
6 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
7 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
8 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
9 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
10 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
11 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
12 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
13 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
14 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
15 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
16 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
17 / 145

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
18 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
20 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
21 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
22 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
23 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
24 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
25 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
26 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
29 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
30 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
31 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
39 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
40 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
41 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
42 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
43 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
44 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
45 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
46 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
47 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
48 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
49 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
50 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
51 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
52 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
53 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
54 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
55 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
56 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
57 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
58 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
59 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
60 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
61 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
62 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
63 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
64 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
65 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
66 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
67 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
68 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
69 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
70 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
71 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
72 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
73 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
74 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
75 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
76 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
77 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
78 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
79 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
88 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
89 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
90 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
91 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
92 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
93 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
94 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
95 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
96 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
97 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
98 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
99 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
100 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
101 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
102 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
103 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
104 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
105 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
106 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
107 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
108 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
109 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
110 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
111 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
112 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
113 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
114 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
115 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
116 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
117 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
118 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
119 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
120 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
121 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
122 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
123 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
124 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
125 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
126 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
127 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
128 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
129 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
130 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
131 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
132 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
133 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
134 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
135 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
136 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
137 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
138 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
139 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
140 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
141 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) heads to the locker rooms after the regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
142 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
143 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
144 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
145 / 145

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: A look into Josh Jacobs' historic day in Seattle

There's too many numbers and records to count when evaluating the running back's performance Sunday.

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 40-34 win over the Seahawks

The Silver and Black won their second overtime game on the road Sunday. Take a look back at all the highlights.

news

'I'm running out of superlatives': Josh Jacobs' 303 total yards, game-winning touchdown run fuel Raiders in overtime win

Jacobs turned in a historic performance Sunday night as the Raiders carved out their second straight overtime victory.

news

Raiders ligan triunfos al dejar tendidos a Seattle

Josh Jacobs pone el punto de exclamación en su partido histórico con un acarreo anotador de 86 yardas para vencer a los Halcones Marinos 40-34.

Advertising