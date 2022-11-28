Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after impressive performance

For the fourth time this season, Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
This is the second straight week Jacobs has been in the running for the award, after rushing for 109 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The running back upped the ante against the Seahawks on Sunday, rushing for 229 yards and two touchdowns in another overtime thriller – including an 86-yard walk-off touchdown to win the game.
His 229 rushing yards are a new career high and the new franchise record for most rushing yards in a game. He's also currently ranked first in the league in rushing yards.
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).
Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.