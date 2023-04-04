How NFL journeyman Brian Hoyer found his way to the desert

Back with McDaniels

Hoyer has familiarity with Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler in three separate stints playing for the Patriots. McDaniels was Hoyer's offensive coordinator for four of the QB's eight seasons in New England, so bringing the veteran playcaller to Las Vegas seems like a logical decision. He was part of the 2019 Super Bowl champion Patriots team as Tom Brady's backup.

"Even though I wasn't able to be out on the field contributing, I knew I contributed throughout the week and throughout that entire year," Hoyer said of the team's Super Bowl victory. "It's just a validation of all the ups and downs, the new teams, the injuries. To be a part of a Super Bowl winning team, they can never take that away from me."