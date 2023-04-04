How NFL journeyman Brian Hoyer found his way to the desert

Apr 04, 2023 at 03:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler added another quarterback to the roster that they have history with, as Brian Hoyer signed with the team Tuesday.

The NFL journeyman embarks on his eighth NFL team. While Hoyer has spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots, he's also played with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.

Let's take a look at Hoyer's track record, as he heads to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

Spartan success

After a standout high school career in Ohio, Hoyer took his talents to the Big Ten and the Michigan State Spartans. He became the starter in his junior season and excelled in that role, throwing for 5,129 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 16-10 record in his last two seasons in Lansing. He earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior.

Despite going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, he caught the eye of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

NFL starter capabilities

Since starting his career with the New England Patriots, Hoyer has played for seven NFL teams and out of all of them, started the most games for the Cleveland Browns, recording a 10-6 record over two seasons. He threw for 3,941 yards and 17 touchdowns, and propelled five fourth-quarter comebacks in his time there.

Over 76 total NFL games (40 starts) in his career, Hoyer has thrown for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 59.4 percent of his passes. He also has a playoff start under his belt as a member of the Houston Texans in 2015.

Back with McDaniels

Hoyer has familiarity with Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler in three separate stints playing for the Patriots. McDaniels was Hoyer's offensive coordinator for four of the QB's eight seasons in New England, so bringing the veteran playcaller to Las Vegas seems like a logical decision. He was part of the 2019 Super Bowl champion Patriots team as Tom Brady's backup.

"Even though I wasn't able to be out on the field contributing, I knew I contributed throughout the week and throughout that entire year," Hoyer said of the team's Super Bowl victory. "It's just a validation of all the ups and downs, the new teams, the injuries. To be a part of a Super Bowl winning team, they can never take that away from me."

Photos: New Raiders QB Brian Hoyer

View photos of new Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer in action. In 74 games, Hoyer has completed 902 passes for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns.

QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
1 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
2 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
3 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Paul Connors/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
4 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

David Richard/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
5 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Gary Wiepert/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
6 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
7 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
8 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
9 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
QB Brian Hoyer Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)
10 / 10

QB Brian Hoyer

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2009–2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), New England Patriots (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2020–2022)

Steven Senne/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Free Agent Scouting Report: Jakobi Meyers

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down his scouting report for new Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

news

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

news

Raiders introduce local students to field of Sports Medicine; hold emergency response review for school administrators

Students were taken through presentations on numerous aspects of Sports Medicine, including injury rehabilitation procedures, radiology, taping, general medicine, strength and conditioning and emergency care.

news

New Raiders choose their jersey numbers

The Raiders have welcomed many new faces throughout free agency, ready to don the Silver and Black for the 2023 season.

Advertising