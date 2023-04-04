How NFL journeyman Brian Hoyer found his way to the desert

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler added another quarterback to the roster that they have history with, as Brian Hoyer signed with the team Tuesday.
The NFL journeyman embarks on his eighth NFL team. While Hoyer has spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots, he's also played with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.
Let's take a look at Hoyer's track record, as he heads to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.
Spartan success
After a standout high school career in Ohio, Hoyer took his talents to the Big Ten and the Michigan State Spartans. He became the starter in his junior season and excelled in that role, throwing for 5,129 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 16-10 record in his last two seasons in Lansing. He earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior.
Despite going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, he caught the eye of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
NFL starter capabilities
Since starting his career with the New England Patriots, Hoyer has played for seven NFL teams and out of all of them, started the most games for the Cleveland Browns, recording a 10-6 record over two seasons. He threw for 3,941 yards and 17 touchdowns, and propelled five fourth-quarter comebacks in his time there.
Over 76 total NFL games (40 starts) in his career, Hoyer has thrown for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 59.4 percent of his passes. He also has a playoff start under his belt as a member of the Houston Texans in 2015.
Back with McDaniels
Hoyer has familiarity with Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler in three separate stints playing for the Patriots. McDaniels was Hoyer's offensive coordinator for four of the QB's eight seasons in New England, so bringing the veteran playcaller to Las Vegas seems like a logical decision. He was part of the 2019 Super Bowl champion Patriots team as Tom Brady's backup.
"Even though I wasn't able to be out on the field contributing, I knew I contributed throughout the week and throughout that entire year," Hoyer said of the team's Super Bowl victory. "It's just a validation of all the ups and downs, the new teams, the injuries. To be a part of a Super Bowl winning team, they can never take that away from me."
View photos of new Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer in action. In 74 games, Hoyer has completed 902 passes for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns.