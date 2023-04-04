Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Apr 04, 2023 at 08:56 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent QB Brian Hoyer, the club announced Tuesday.

Hoyer joins the Raiders after serving as the backup quarterback for three seasons with the New England Patriots. Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and has had three stints with the club (2009-11, 2018, 2020-22). Hoyer has made at least one start for seven different NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017) and Indianapolis Colts (2019).

Over his 14-year career, Hoyer has appeared in 76 games and made 40 starts, completing 902-of-1,518 pass attempts for 10,668 yards, 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions for a passer rating of 82.9. In 2014, he played in 14 games with 13 starts for the Browns and set career-highs in attempts (438), completions (242) and yards (3,326).

A native of North Olmsted, Ohio, Hoyer played collegiately at Michigan State University, where he passed for 6,159 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to All-Big Ten honors as a senior and honorable mention All-Big Ten as a junior.

