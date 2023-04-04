Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer joins the Raiders after serving as the backup quarterback for three seasons with the New England Patriots. Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and has had three stints with the club (2009-11, 2018, 2020-22). Hoyer has made at least one start for seven different NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017) and Indianapolis Colts (2019).