How to vote your favorite Raiders to the 2024 Pro Bowl

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl, which returns to Orlando, Florida, this year at Camping World Stadium.

The 2024 Pro Bowl fan vote is LIVE and will conclude on Monday, December 25.

Fans can cast their vote at raiders.com/probowl until the end of the voting period.

Beginning December 11, fans can also vote through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Public posts that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on X will count as double, similar to last year.

Votes on X will be counted in one of three ways:

  • ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Josh Jacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #JoshJacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs)

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live on NFL Network on January 3.

How to vote your favorite Raiders to the 2024 Pro Bowl

