How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games are back!
This year, the games and skills challenges have moved back to Orlando, Florida, for a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that culminates in a flag football game.
AJ Cole will be representing the Raiders and AFC, having been named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl after another stellar season. Maxx Crosby was also selected to the Pro Bowl, but will not be participating due to his recent surgery.
Don't miss a minute of the action. Here's how to watch and livestream the skills show and star-studded game.
2024 Pro Bowl Games
Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
When: Sunday, February 4 at 12:00 p.m. PT
|Television Networks
|ESPN
|ABC
|Dixney XD
|ESPN Deportes
|Livestream
|ESPN+
|NFL+
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown airs live Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.
This year's challenges include Precision Passing, Best Catch, Dodgeball and Kick Tac Toe. For more of what to expect, click here.
How does scoring work?
The winning conference of each skills event earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events. The winning conference from each of the flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, a total of 12 available points. All the points added together from the competitions and flag football games which will determine the winner of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.