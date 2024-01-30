Presented By

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 30, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Pro Bowl Games are back!

This year, the games and skills challenges have moved back to Orlando, Florida, for a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that culminates in a flag football game.

AJ Cole will be representing the Raiders and AFC, having been named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl after another stellar season. Maxx Crosby was also selected to the Pro Bowl, but will not be participating due to his recent surgery.

Don't miss a minute of the action. Here's how to watch and livestream the skills show and star-studded game.

2024 Pro Bowl Games

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, February 4 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Networks
ESPN
ABC
Dixney XD
ESPN Deportes
Table inside Article
Livestream
ESPN+
NFL+
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown airs live Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

This year's challenges include Precision Passing, Best Catch, Dodgeball and Kick Tac Toe. For more of what to expect, click here.

How does scoring work?

The winning conference of each skills event earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events. The winning conference from each of the flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, a total of 12 available points. All the points added together from the competitions and flag football games which will determine the winner of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

More Pro Bowl Content

🎤 AJ Cole's reactions to third career Pro Bowl selection | Upon Further Review

📝 Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

📷 Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

