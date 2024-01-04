Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Crosby earns his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Among defensive linemen this season, Crosby ranks second in tackles (88), third in sacks (13.5) and tied for first in tackles for loss (21). He is the only defensive lineman since 2000 to register 85-plus tackles and 20-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons (2022-23). He has also recorded three multi-sack games, tied for fifth-most in the league, and is just one of six defensive linemen to post 10-plus tackles in a single game in the NFL this season.