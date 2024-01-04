Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby and P AJ Cole have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Crosby earns his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Among defensive linemen this season, Crosby ranks second in tackles (88), third in sacks (13.5) and tied for first in tackles for loss (21). He is the only defensive lineman since 2000 to register 85-plus tackles and 20-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons (2022-23). He has also recorded three multi-sack games, tied for fifth-most in the league, and is just one of six defensive linemen to post 10-plus tackles in a single game in the NFL this season.
Cole earns his third career Pro Bowl selection after ranking second in the NFL in net punting average (44.8) and fourth in gross punting average (50.0). Cole has downed 33 punts inside the 20-yard line (46.5 percent), the fourth-best percentage this season, while his 14 punts of 60-plus yards rank third-most in the league. Cole's 63.6 yard per punt average in Week 9 was the highest single-game punt average in NFL history (min. 4 punts).
Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.