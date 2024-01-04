Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Pro Bowl Finalist_BOTH_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby and P AJ Cole have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Crosby earns his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Among defensive linemen this season, Crosby ranks second in tackles (88), third in sacks (13.5) and tied for first in tackles for loss (21). He is the only defensive lineman since 2000 to register 85-plus tackles and 20-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons (2022-23). He has also recorded three multi-sack games, tied for fifth-most in the league, and is just one of six defensive linemen to post 10-plus tackles in a single game in the NFL this season.

Cole earns his third career Pro Bowl selection after ranking second in the NFL in net punting average (44.8) and fourth in gross punting average (50.0). Cole has downed 33 punts inside the 20-yard line (46.5 percent), the fourth-best percentage this season, while his 14 punts of 60-plus yards rank third-most in the league. Cole's 63.6 yard per punt average in Week 9 was the highest single-game punt average in NFL history (min. 4 punts).

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
news

Raiderettes add sparkle to the holiday season

For a second straight year, Football's Fabulous Females were involved with the Henderson Winterfest Annual Parade with a themed float representing Raiderettes The Studio.
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Raiders acquire CB Jack Jones

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after spending two seasons (2022-23) with the New England Patriots.
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.

Latest Content

news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
gallery

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.
video

Davante Adams: 'Still a lot to play for'

Jan 03, 2024

Wide receiver Davante Adams talks Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and facing the Broncos in Week 18.
video

Aidan O'Connell talks facing the Broncos in Week 18, Antonio Pierce

Jan 03, 2024

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, facing the Broncos in the regular-season finale and more.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report

Jan 03, 2024

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
audio

Coach Pierce, Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 1.3.24 | Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 03, 2024

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media.
news

Versus: Raiders finish out season against a familiar face at quarterback

Jan 03, 2024

When Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham lines up against the Raiders defense in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, a bit of deja vu might come over him.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're going to play our best football'

Jan 03, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to discuss the team's mindset for Week 18, preparing for Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
news

Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 17 Rookie of the Week

Jan 03, 2024

The rookie quarterback set career highs in passing yards and pass completions against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year's Eve.
news

'It's going to be hard to break': The Raiders' record-breaking 63-point game stands firmly in the city of Las Vegas

Jan 03, 2024

A look into the franchise record of most points scored in a game across Las Vegas, Oakland and Los Angeles.
video

Bené Benwikere and Korey Toomer chat at AYU Dayclub | Once A Raider

Jan 03, 2024

Watch as former Raiders Bené Benwikere and Korey Toomer catch up at AYU Dayclub.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 17 loss

Jan 03, 2024

Though the Silver and Black have shown promise under Antonio Pierce's guidance, the disappointing loss puts the Raiders on the outside looking in when the playoff field is settled.
View All
Advertising