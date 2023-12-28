Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Colts 

Dec 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are on the road again as they travel to Indianapolis for a Week 17 matchup against the Colts.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, December 31

10:00 a.m PT

Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
Analyst: Matt Ryan
Analyst: Tiki Barber
Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross
Raiders at Colts will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the green. View full map here.

National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: SportsUSA Radio
Play-by-play: Joshua Appel
Analyst: James White
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Silver and Black and White: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett's (0) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett's (0) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham's (85) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham's (85) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones' (18) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones' (18) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads a huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads a huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with defensive backs coach Chris Ash after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with defensive backs coach Chris Ash after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
