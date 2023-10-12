How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

The Raiders host the New England Patriots in Week 6.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, October 15
1:05 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play
|Jim Nantz
|Color Analyst:
|Tony Romo
|Sideline Reporter:
|Tracy Wolfson
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|SportsUSA Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Larry Kahn
|Analyst:
|Doug Plank
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 85 or 225; Channel 816 on the Sirius XM App.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
