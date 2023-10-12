Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

Oct 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders host the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, October 15

1:05 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play Jim Nantz
Color Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
how_to_watch_week_6_map

Raiders vs. Patriots will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the red. View full map here.

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information Column 2
Flagship: SportsUSA Radio
Play-by-play: Larry Kahn
Analyst: Doug Plank
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 85 or 225; Channel 816 on the Sirius XM App.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Packers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
