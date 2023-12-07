Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

Dec 07, 2023 at 09:32 AM
The Silver and Black are set to host the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 14 matchup.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, December 10

1:05 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
Analyst: Mark Sanchez
Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
week14-htw-map

Raiders vs. Vikings will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in the orange. View the full map here.

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: ESPN Radio
Play-by-play: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Kelly Stouffer
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920 AM”
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Advertising