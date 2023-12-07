How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

The Silver and Black are set to host the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 14 matchup.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, December 10
1:05 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Kugler
|Analyst:
|Mark Sanchez
|Sideline Reporter:
|Laura Okmin
Raiders vs. Vikings will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in the orange. View the full map here.
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|ESPN Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Mike Couzens
|Analyst:
|Kelly Stouffer
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920 AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
