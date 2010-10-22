Howard Hosts All-Stars

Oct 22, 2010 at 02:17 AM

Recently, Oakland Raiders LB Thomas Howard hosted students from the Bay Area After-School All-Stars (ASAS) at the Oakland Raiders permanent practice facility on behalf of his foundation, The Thomas Howard Foundation. The All-Stars had the opportunity to hear from Raiders Hall of Fame CB Willie Brown, strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll, as well as tour the facility.

102210-howard1.jpg

Raiders LB Thomas Howard and the After School All-Stars pose for a photo in the auditorium of the team's Alameda facility. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Howard began his involvement with the After-School All-Stars (ASAS) as part of his Touchdown Shutdown Program last year. "I gave $52 for my jersey number for each tackle I got last year just to help raise funds for their program," said Howard. He was originally inspired to work with the All-Stars because of his experiences in after-school programs as a kid. Howard also wanted to support an organization that had the same goals as his foundation. "I wanted to get involved in something that both worked with enhancement of athletics and education and making them go hand in hand," explained Howard. "That's what my foundation is all about--enhancing academics and how they go hand in hand. And they do that. And it was a great marriage."

102210-howard2.jpg

**Raiders Hall of Fame CB Willie Brown addresses the After School All-Stars. *Photo by Tony Gonzales. *

The Raiders linebacker invited the students of the Bay Area After-School All-Stars to Alameda as a way to honor their hard work and dedication to both academics and athletics. As part of the special field trip, the students had the opportunity to listen to Hall-of-Famer, Raiders Legend, and member of the Raiders coaching staff, Willie Brown. Coach Brown told the students how happy he was to see the kids involved in after-school programs. He also explained the importance of reading and how everything in life revolves around that skill, including professional football. He hoped to inspire the students to focus as much, if not more, on academics than athletics.

102210-howard3.jpg

LB Thomas Howard listens to a question from an After School All-Star. Photo By Tony Gonzales.

After Brown fielded some questions from the 6th through 8th graders, Coach Roll joined the group to discuss healthy nutrition. The kids helped Coach Roll determine which foods provide the necessary energy to be a good student as well as a top athlete.

102210-howard4.jpg

Raiders LB Thomas Howard and the After School All-Stars pose for a photo outside of the team's Alameda facility. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Following the discussions, the students lined up for a tour of the facility. With Howard leading the way, the All-Stars walked through the workout room, locker room, and practice fields. The kids were excited to see where their role models, particularly Howard, spent their days preparing for games. Howard was excited to be able to offer the After-School All-Stars a new experience. "I wanted to do something different," said Howard. "I wanted to honor the kids. I wanted to bring them out because this is something special. I remember when I was in middle school I would have loved to have visited any NFL or any professional facility, locker room, the field, the basketball court, whatever it may be."

102210-howard5.jpg

LB Thomas Howard afforded the kids an opportunity to work out on the Raiders practice field. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Senior Director of Operations and Compliance of the After-School All-Stars, Terri Woolfolk, was thrilled to be able to bring some of the students to Alameda and knew how much it meant to them. "They love being here today," said Woolfolk. "They love Thomas Howard. They know who Thomas Howard is. He's met all the All Stars before so they just love being here with him and it's just cool coming to the Raider facility."

Howard and Woolfolk are working together to expand the Bay Area After-School All-Stars to locations in the East Bay. The program, originally in San Jose only, has spread to Campbell, Alum Rock, and their first East Bay location, Newark. "I'm trying to pioneer to raise funds and build awareness," explained Howard. "I want to get this program moved all the way up to Oakland, San Francisco, and more in the Bay Area. It's a long journey ahead of us."

The Bay Area After-School All-Stars, with the help of Howard and his foundation, are impacting children through the encouragement of academics and athletics. Howard invited the students to Alameda to thank them for their hard work. "It's almost me saying continue to thrive, continue to take your education important, continue to take athletics important, and just keep up the good work," Howard explained. "It's like a high-five to all the kids." By continuing to support the After-School All-Stars, Howard hopes to help expand the program to be able to assist more students in making the right choices and thriving throughout school.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.

news

'Sky is the limit' at Raiders' 4th annual Girls Empowerment Summit

Eighty girls flag football all-stars from various high schools around the Las Vegas Valley were welcomed into Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday to learn about careers in sports.

news

'Commitment, Humility, Attitude, Motivation and Poise': How Champ Kelly is using his platform to impact local youth football

The Raiders assistant general manager hosted his annual C.H.A.M.P Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center this past weekend.

news

Davante Adams' youth football camp reaches new heights in second year in Las Vegas

The Raiders All-Pro receiver hosted nearly 600 kids at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School last Saturday.

news

Josh McDaniels, Nike pay it forward to Las Vegas high school football programs with equipment donation

The Raiders head coach and Nike joined together to donate equipment to four Clark County high school football programs.

news

Raiders introduce local students to field of Sports Medicine; hold emergency response review for school administrators

Students were taken through presentations on numerous aspects of Sports Medicine, including injury rehabilitation procedures, radiology, taping, general medicine, strength and conditioning and emergency care.

news

Raiders training staff helping to educate local students and administrators in emergency response training and athletic career options

The Raiders welcomed nearly 100 students and administrators from Southern Nevada to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday for a career day and emergency response training.

news

Event hosted by the Adelson Educational Campus honored the late Sheldon G. Adelson and Mark Davis

The event was attended by nearly 1,200 guests who all came together to honor the legacy of Adelson and celebrate the future with Davis.

news

Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

The Silver and Black visited several schools in the Valley to recognize the importance of reading and inspire students to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiderettes bring 'a little piece of home' to military families overseas as part of Pro Blitz Tour

Members of the Raiderettes visited several military bases across Europe to provide entertainment on the AFE Pro Blitz Military Tour.

news

Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Raiders 'blazing trails' for African-American youth in Las Vegas

Douglass Morgan, Brandon Parker and Jalen Elliot shared their experiences and the importance of Black history during a panel with Democracy Preparatory Academy students at Allegiant Stadium.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion

Jun 23, 2023

In honor of Juneteenth, the Las Vegas Raiders B.A.S.E.D. in Sports group held a family reunion acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

Jun 23, 2023

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Which Raiders were named to CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2023 list?

Jun 23, 2023

A trio from the Silver and Black were ranked among the league's best of the best, per CBS Sports' Pete Prisco.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Jun 23, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with Training Camp on the horizon.

video

Brick by Brick: Strength, Conditioning and Nutrition

Jun 22, 2023

Get inside access into what it takes to be a part of the Silver and Black's strength and conditioning team.

audio

Four Raiders make PFF's top 10 by position, all nine draft picks signed, plus Andre James on the O-line | UFR

Jun 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal recaps the recent transactions and center Andre James talks 2023 Content Day, the consistency on the offensive line, his mindset for Year 5 and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

Jun 22, 2023

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.

gallery

Photos: Raiders visit UNLV's Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program students

Jun 22, 2023

For the fourth year, the Raiders visited UNLV and students of the Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program to discuss how sports are an integral part of the hospitality and tourism industry in Las Vegas.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Pride Panel at HQ

Jun 22, 2023

The Raiders hosted an Advocacy & Allyship Pride Panel at Raiders Headquarters where presentations and conversations guided individuals in creating an inclusive culture.

news

AFC West Roundup: How are the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs shaping up this offseason?

Jun 21, 2023

From free agency to draft picks to coaching changes, take a look at what's been happening in the division.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host the 3rd annual Inspire event

Jun 21, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders host the third annual Inspire event, where female athletes participated in drills and competed in the Girls' High School Flag Football All-Star Game.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Girls Empowerment Summit

Jun 20, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Girls Empowerment Summit where 80 young women representing high school girls flag football teams in Southern Nevada attended a conference focused on inspiring, educating and boosting interest in careers throughout the sports industry.

View All
Advertising