Howard Hosts All-Stars

LB Thomas Howard afforded the kids an opportunity to work out on the Raiders practice field. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Senior Director of Operations and Compliance of the After-School All-Stars, Terri Woolfolk, was thrilled to be able to bring some of the students to Alameda and knew how much it meant to them. "They love being here today," said Woolfolk. "They love Thomas Howard. They know who Thomas Howard is. He's met all the All Stars before so they just love being here with him and it's just cool coming to the Raider facility."

Howard and Woolfolk are working together to expand the Bay Area After-School All-Stars to locations in the East Bay. The program, originally in San Jose only, has spread to Campbell, Alum Rock, and their first East Bay location, Newark. "I'm trying to pioneer to raise funds and build awareness," explained Howard. "I want to get this program moved all the way up to Oakland, San Francisco, and more in the Bay Area. It's a long journey ahead of us."