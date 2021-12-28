Hunter Renfrow has been carving out a historic season as a Raider

Dec 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In what has been a career season for Hunter Renfrow﻿, he has two games remaining to etch his name in the Raiders history books.

The 2019 fifth-round pick has carved a role for himself as the Raiders slot receiver – and as Derek Carr﻿'s top option this season. Renfrow is on the verge of breaking the franchise single-season reception record that teammate Darren Waller﻿ set last year. Waller broke Tim Brown's 23-year-old Raiders reception record with 107, and now Renfrow is 15 away from tying it and 16 away from breaking it. The record is possible for "The Slot Machine," considering he's averaging six catches a game this season.

Additionally, Renfrow is eight catches away from hitting the 100 reception threshold for a season. That would make him the third Raiders player in history to have 100 catches in a season alongside Waller and Brown. In last Sunday's game against the Broncos, he became to third receiver in franchise history to reach the 90 reception mark, joining the likes of Brown and Jerry Rice.

"He's the same guy every single day just like a lot of our guys. They're the same every day and he has been the same every day since I've known him. I'm just so proud of him and so happy for him and the success that he's having," Carr said previously about Renfrow.

"I keep telling people that say he just works hard, that the guy is just a good football player. He's just more talented than some people. I don't think he gets enough credit for that. I'm very happy with the success that he's had in this league. One thing I know about him, is that he's not ever satisfied. He's going to keep working to try to get even better and he's a really good player."

Renfrow is also 51 yards from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the season and would become the first Raiders receiver to accomplish that feat since Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper in 2016.

Silver and Black and White: Week 16 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tosses the ball after a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tosses the ball after a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
