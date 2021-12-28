Hunter Renfrow has been carving out a historic season as a Raider

In what has been a career season for Hunter Renfrow﻿, he has two games remaining to etch his name in the Raiders history books.

The 2019 fifth-round pick has carved a role for himself as the Raiders slot receiver – and as Derek Carr﻿'s top option this season. Renfrow is on the verge of breaking the franchise single-season reception record that teammate Darren Waller﻿ set last year. Waller broke Tim Brown's 23-year-old Raiders reception record with 107, and now Renfrow is 15 away from tying it and 16 away from breaking it. The record is possible for "The Slot Machine," considering he's averaging six catches a game this season.

Additionally, Renfrow is eight catches away from hitting the 100 reception threshold for a season. That would make him the third Raiders player in history to have 100 catches in a season alongside Waller and Brown. In last Sunday's game against the Broncos, he became to third receiver in franchise history to reach the 90 reception mark, joining the likes of Brown and Jerry Rice.

"He's the same guy every single day just like a lot of our guys. They're the same every day and he has been the same every day since I've known him. I'm just so proud of him and so happy for him and the success that he's having," Carr said previously about Renfrow.

"I keep telling people that say he just works hard, that the guy is just a good football player. He's just more talented than some people. I don't think he gets enough credit for that. I'm very happy with the success that he's had in this league. One thing I know about him, is that he's not ever satisfied. He's going to keep working to try to get even better and he's a really good player."