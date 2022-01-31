Hunter Renfrow selected to 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Jan 30, 2022 at 06:40 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

RenfrowProBowl_thumb_013022

Raider Nation will be able to see another Silver and Black star playing in their home stadium next Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow has been selected to join the AFC roster in the 2022 Pro Bowl – his first Pro Bowl nod and the first for a Raiders wideout since 2016. Renfrow will be replacing Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who is not participating due to injury.

The selection comes after what has been a breakout third season. "The Slot Machine" set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

The receiver joins teammates AJ Cole﻿, Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman as Raiders 2022 Pro Bowlers.

Related Content

news

Fast Facts: Get to know new Raiders GM Dave Ziegler

A few details on the Silver and Black's newest general manager.
news

Raiders hire Dave Ziegler as General Manager

The Silver and Black have their new GM.
news

NFL to host multiple community events throughout Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas

The impact of the 2022 Pro Bowl will extend far beyond Allegiant Stadium, coming to life through the NFL's many community and youth football events.
news

Derek Carr gives young Raiders fan a Super Bowl-sized surprise

A fifth grader from Indio, California, received some incredible news from her favorite quarterback Wednesday on Good Morning America.
Advertising