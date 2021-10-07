Hunter Renfrow wins the NFL Way to Play Award for his Week 4 pass breakup

Oct 07, 2021 at 11:51 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Even in defeat, Hunter Renfrow made a play on Monday night that resonated in the NFL.

Renfrow won the NFL Way to Play Award for Week 4 for the pass breakup on a fake punt that's been seen by so many. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.

"We didn't have a guy out there, and I was kind of in-between and I didn't know if I should play the return or go down and play the receiver. So luckily, he took some time to throw the ball, and [I] was able to make a play," Hunter Renfrow said of the play after the game.

With the win, Renfrow will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football that he'll be able to award to the local youth or high school football program of his choosing.

Related Content

news

Raiders-Bears Week 5 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions about how the Raiders offense will fare against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

The Las Vegas Raiders land three players on PFF's NFL First-Quarter All-Pro First Team

The Raiders' revamped defense got a lot of love from Pro Football Focus on their First-Quarter All-Pro Team.
Advertising