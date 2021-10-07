Hunter Renfrow wins the NFL Way to Play Award for his Week 4 pass breakup

Even in defeat, Hunter Renfrow made a play on Monday night that resonated in the NFL.

Renfrow won the NFL Way to Play Award for Week 4 for the pass breakup on a fake punt that's been seen by so many. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.

"We didn't have a guy out there, and I was kind of in-between and I didn't know if I should play the return or go down and play the receiver. So luckily, he took some time to throw the ball, and [I] was able to make a play," Hunter Renfrow said of the play after the game.