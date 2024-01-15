Important 2024 NFL offseason dates

March

March 5 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 13.

March 13 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – All clubs must be under the 2024 salary cap.

March 13 – The 2024 league year and free agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. All 2023 player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2024 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.