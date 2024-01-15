Important 2024 NFL offseason dates

Take a look at some of the important dates for the 2024 offseason – from the combine to free agency to the draft.
February
Feb. 1 – East-West Shrine Bowl (Ford Center, Frisco, Texas)
Feb. 3 – Senior Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama)
Feb. 4 – Pro Bowl Games (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)
Feb. 11 – Super Bowl LVIII (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada)
Feb. 19 – HBCU Legacy Bowl (Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana)
Feb. 20 – The first day clubs can designate franchise or transition players.
Feb. 27-March 4 – NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
March
March 5 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 13.
March 13 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – All clubs must be under the 2024 salary cap.
March 13 – The 2024 league year and free agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. All 2023 player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2024 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.
March 24-27 – Annual League Meeting (Orlando, Florida)
April
April 1 – Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workout programs.
April 15 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 19 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 25-27 – NFL Draft (Detroit, Michigan)
May
May 2 – Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.