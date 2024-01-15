Important 2024 NFL offseason dates

Jan 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at some of the important dates for the 2024 offseason – from the combine to free agency to the draft.

February

Feb. 1 – East-West Shrine Bowl (Ford Center, Frisco, Texas)

Feb. 3 – Senior Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama)

Feb. 4 – Pro Bowl Games (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

Feb. 11 – Super Bowl LVIII (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Feb. 19 – HBCU Legacy Bowl (Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana)

Feb. 20 – The first day clubs can designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 27-March 4 – NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)

March

March 5 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 13.

March 13 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – All clubs must be under the 2024 salary cap.

March 13 – The 2024 league year and free agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. All 2023 player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2024 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.

March 24-27 – Annual League Meeting (Orlando, Florida)

April

April 1 – Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25-27 – NFL Draft (Detroit, Michigan)

May

May 2 – Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

2024 Opponents_2560x1440

2023 Schedule Release

Sign up to be notified when the 2024 schedule is released.

Sign Up

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

Take a look at some of the important numbers as we recap the Silver and Black's season.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Both Cole and Crosby received their second career All-Pro nods.
news

Three Key Plays: A look back at the Raiders' most impactful plays of the 2023 season

Breaking down significant plays from the offense, defense and special teams.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions following the end of the 2023 regular season.

Latest Content

news

Important 2024 NFL offseason dates

Jan 15, 2024

All the dates to know from the combine to free agency to the draft.
video

Highlights: Maxx Crosby's top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 15, 2024

Watch defensive end Maxx Crosby's top plays during the 2023 season.
video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 7: Believe | 2023 Season

Jan 12, 2024

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.
news

By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Take a look at some of the important numbers as we recap the Silver and Black's season.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Jan 12, 2024

Both Cole and Crosby received their second career All-Pro nods.
video

Highlights: Jakobi Meyers' top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Watch wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Three Key Plays: A look back at the Raiders' most impactful plays of the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Breaking down significant plays from the offense, defense and special teams.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Legacy High School vs. Bonanza High School

Jan 11, 2024

Legacy High School hosted Bonanza High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
audio

Offseason housekeeping, Reserve/Future contracts, plus best of 2023 season interviews | UFR

Jan 11, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal lays out the 2024 offseason for the Silver and Black and dives into the 15 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Jack Jones does all his handshakes while mic'd up vs. Broncos: 'I just threw away a pick!'

Jan 11, 2024

Go on the field with cornerback Jack Jones as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 18 win against the Denver Broncos.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Watch quarterback Aidan O'Connell's top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions following the end of the 2023 regular season.
View All
Advertising