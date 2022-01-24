Important NFL offseason dates to watch for in 2022

March

March 1-7 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8 – Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.

March 14-16 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16 – The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

All clubs must be under the 2022 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.