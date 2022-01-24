Important NFL offseason dates to watch for in 2022

Jan 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The NFL Draft is just a few months away, but a lot is set to happen before we get there.

Take a look at some of the important dates for the 2022 offseason – from the combine to free agency to the draft.

February

February 3 – East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 5 – Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium: Mobile, Alabama.

February 6 – NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 13 – Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, California.

February 19 – HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium: New Orleans, Louisiana.

February 22 – First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.

March

March 1-7 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8 – Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.

March 14-16 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16 – The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

All clubs must be under the 2022 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 27-30 – Annual League Meeting: Palm Beach, Florida.

April

April 4 – Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 22 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30 – 2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas, Nevada

Future Opponents: 2022

Preview the Raiders' 2022 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tre'von Moehrig selected to PFWA's 2021 All-Rookie Team

In his first season in Las Vegas, the rookie started all 17 games this season at free safety and played 99.48 of defensive snaps this season.
news

Trio of Raiders selected to PFWA's 2021 All-AFC team

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller were chosen to the team by voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders Roundtable: Breaking down the standout players and defining moments from the 2021 season

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards, Eddie Paskal and Rachel Gossen wrap up the end of the season by weighing in on the Silver and Black.
Advertising