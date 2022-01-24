Important NFL offseason dates to watch for in 2022

The NFL Draft is just a few months away, but a lot is set to happen before we get there.
Take a look at some of the important dates for the 2022 offseason – from the combine to free agency to the draft.
February
February 3 – East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.
February 5 – Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium: Mobile, Alabama.
February 6 – NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.
February 13 – Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, California.
February 19 – HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium: New Orleans, Louisiana.
February 22 – First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.
March
March 1-7 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.
March 8 – Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.
March 14-16 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
March 16 – The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
All clubs must be under the 2022 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.
The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
March 27-30 – Annual League Meeting: Palm Beach, Florida.
April
April 4 – Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30 – 2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas, Nevada
