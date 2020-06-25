In Her Own Words: Raiderette Summer retires her white boots and silver sash

"To say I have worn the iconic Raiderette Uniform with the white boots and silver sash, stood on the same field as some of the best NFL players, and cheered in front of the loudest fans is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. I wish I had become a part of the team long ago to have been able to cheer more years, but nevertheless I am humbled by the wonderful three years I had with Football's Fabulous Females. I am so grateful to now be part of a legacy and to always be a part of the Raiders family. Now when I see anyone in Raiders gear, I can't help myself but yell "Raaaiiddeerrrrssss". The fans are some of the most supportive people I have ever met. One of my favorite parts of being a Raiderette was the community events we helped out at. The joy we are able to give people was surreal.