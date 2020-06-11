Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 08:30 AM

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell

As the Raiderettes say goodbye to 12 retiring dancers, here is Raiderette Taylor's send-off to Raider Nation in her own words.

raiderette-taylor-story-thumb-main

"When I began this journey five years ago, I never imagined all of the memories I'd get to make with so many incredible women and the world that I would get to become a part of. At just 18 years old, I auditioned for the Raiderettes not knowing anyone or what to really expect. Growing up, my dance teachers were also Raiderettes, but I never thought that would be me out there cheering on such an incredible team. After making the team, I was so intimidated by all of the veteran Raiderettes who seemed to have it all. At our very first practice, I truthfully thought I didn't belong there—there was no way. All of my new Raiderette sisters quickly took me under their wings and made it clear to me that I did belong and that I was there for a reason. They made sure I was at every extra practice the vets held for the rookies and didn't stop working with me until I resembled a true Raiderette. After experiencing first-hand the love and support from my sisters, I knew that each year I would work hard to make sure every rookie had that same fulfilling feeling that they too were meant to be there and had a purpose. Our team is unlike any other in that way, we all want to see each other succeed both on our team and in all other aspects of our lives. I have never seen a large group of women support and lift each other up in the way that the Raiderettes do.

I want to thank everyone who has supported me during my time on this team. My former directors and choreographers as well as our current directors, my family, my dance family, my Raiderette sisters, the Raiders organization, and of course, the best fans in football, the Raider Nation. I have been so blessed to meet so many amazing people during these five years, I truthfully could not have done it without the love and support from all of them. You all have contributed to my success and happiness during my time as a Raiderette and have made me feel like family.

Even though I will deeply miss being a part of this team, I feel so content knowing that I was able to have the same impact on the rookies my last four years that my vets had on me during my rookie season. Ending my fifth season as a team captain could not have been any more rewarding and I feel extremely confident that whoever steps into our captain positions will continue to lead our team in the right direction, showing the rookies what it means to be a Raiderette. I will miss being on the sidelines and out in the community so much and I would give anything to step out on that field just one more time, however, I cannot wait to cheer on our girls (and the team, of course!) from the stands! As I close this chapter of my life and begin a new exciting journey, I know that the Raiders and the Raiderettes will always have a special place in my heart. If I could choose one word to sum up my years as a Raiderette, it would be grateful. Thank you, Raider Nation, for an absolutely unforgettable five years.

Once a Raiderette, always a Raiderette!

Love always,
Taylor"

Raiderettes honor 12 retiring team members

As finalists prepare for the 2020 Raiderette Final Auditions, the Raiderettes would like to honor the 12 dancers who will be hanging up their boots and pom-poms this upcoming season.

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 96

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
2 / 96

Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.
3 / 96

Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
4 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
8 / 96

Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
12 / 96

Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
13 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
14 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
15 / 96

Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
16 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
19 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
20 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
23 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
27 / 96

Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
28 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
29 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
31 / 96

Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
32 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
35 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
36 / 96

Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 96

Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
40 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
41 / 96

Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
42 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
43 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.
46 / 96

Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
47 / 96

Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
49 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
51 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
52 / 96

Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
53 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
55 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
56 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
57 / 96

Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
58 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
59 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
60 / 96

Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 96

Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
63 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
64 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.
65 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 96

Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 96

Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
68 / 96

Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.
69 / 96

Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
70 / 96

Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
71 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
72 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
77 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
80 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
81 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
82 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
83 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
84 / 96

Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
85 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
88 / 96

Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
89 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
90 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
91 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
94 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
95 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
96 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change
news

Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change

The tight end met with leaders in Las Vegas to discuss mentorship, community outreach and more.
Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed
news

Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed

After fracturing his face, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson is mentally and physically prepared for his second season in the Silver and Black.
KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series
news

KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series

KTNV ABC 13 Action News in Las Vegas is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on a series of broadcast and digital coverage of the team's inaugural season in its new home.
In Her Own Words: Raiderette Allison thanks Raider Nation as she hangs up her poms
news

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Allison thanks Raider Nation as she hangs up her poms

"It has been an honor to rep the silver and black! I've had the time of my life. Once a Raiderette, always a Raiderette!"

Advertising