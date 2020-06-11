In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell

"When I began this journey five years ago, I never imagined all of the memories I'd get to make with so many incredible women and the world that I would get to become a part of. At just 18 years old, I auditioned for the Raiderettes not knowing anyone or what to really expect. Growing up, my dance teachers were also Raiderettes, but I never thought that would be me out there cheering on such an incredible team. After making the team, I was so intimidated by all of the veteran Raiderettes who seemed to have it all. At our very first practice, I truthfully thought I didn't belong there—there was no way. All of my new Raiderette sisters quickly took me under their wings and made it clear to me that I did belong and that I was there for a reason. They made sure I was at every extra practice the vets held for the rookies and didn't stop working with me until I resembled a true Raiderette. After experiencing first-hand the love and support from my sisters, I knew that each year I would work hard to make sure every rookie had that same fulfilling feeling that they too were meant to be there and had a purpose. Our team is unlike any other in that way, we all want to see each other succeed both on our team and in all other aspects of our lives. I have never seen a large group of women support and lift each other up in the way that the Raiderettes do.