In Her Own Words: Raiderette Tess looks back on her four years

"It's hard to put into words what being a Raiderette has meant to me for these past four seasons. Although I will not be returning to the field with my sisters, I take comfort in knowing that these memories and friendships I have made throughout the years will stick with me forever. They have shaped me into the person I have become today. They have shown me that with the right amount of training, hard work and determination, you can make your dreams a reality. I have spent long hours in rehearsals with my sisters to get our dances "just right" so that we could make our fans proud. I have stood up in front of complete strangers and conquered my fear of public speaking. I have watched a little girls eyes light up just because she gets to take a picture with me. And I have performed in front of sold out crowds in London, Mexico City and of course, our beloved stadium in Oakland. If I can leave Raider Nation with one takeaway about what it means to be a Raiderette, it's that we are a group of intelligent, hard-working and talented women who are incredibly passionate about what we do. I consider myself lucky to walk in the same circle as the women that I cheered with.