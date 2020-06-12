Friday, Jun 12, 2020 08:00 AM

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Tess looks back on her four years

As the Raiderettes say goodbye to 12 retiring dancers, here is Raiderette Tess' send-off to Raider Nation in her own words.

raiderette-tess-story-main-thumb

"It's hard to put into words what being a Raiderette has meant to me for these past four seasons. Although I will not be returning to the field with my sisters, I take comfort in knowing that these memories and friendships I have made throughout the years will stick with me forever. They have shaped me into the person I have become today. They have shown me that with the right amount of training, hard work and determination, you can make your dreams a reality. I have spent long hours in rehearsals with my sisters to get our dances "just right" so that we could make our fans proud. I have stood up in front of complete strangers and conquered my fear of public speaking. I have watched a little girls eyes light up just because she gets to take a picture with me. And I have performed in front of sold out crowds in London, Mexico City and of course, our beloved stadium in Oakland. If I can leave Raider Nation with one takeaway about what it means to be a Raiderette, it's that we are a group of intelligent, hard-working and talented women who are incredibly passionate about what we do. I consider myself lucky to walk in the same circle as the women that I cheered with.

Most often, people see the glitz, the glam and the beauty of the Raiderettes, but they may not see the countless hours, the sleepless nights, and the dedication it takes to be a successful member of this team. We are doctors, we are lawyers, we are students, we are mothers... we are many things. But most importantly, we are family. We are links in a chain. We build each other up. We help and support one another and we are always there for a sister in need. I am humbled, beyond words, by this experience and what it has given me. I just want to say, thank you Raider Nation and thank you to the Raiders organization. You are forever etched in the memory of my life."

Raiderettes honor 12 retiring team members

As finalists prepare for the 2020 Raiderette Final Auditions, the Raiderettes would like to honor the 12 dancers who will be hanging up their boots and pom-poms this upcoming season.

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders

