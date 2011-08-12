International Fan of the Week

My name is Mario M. Guerrero Cherem. I am 29 years old, from Mexico City, and I work in general surgery at the moment. I have been following the Raiders since I can remember.

The first time I saw them live was actually in Mexico City at Aztec Stadium, where they played a preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.

Two years ago, I saved some money and invited my father to a Raiders game against the Broncos. One day before the game, we decided to go to San Francisco, and when we wandered into a store we met Jeff Barnes, a former Raider linebacker, who was signing autographs for charity.

The next day we headed to the Colliseum, where I won an auction for a Ken Stabler signed picture. We had to return to the hotel to drop it there when we saw Mr. Al Davis arriving to the stadium.

Before the game started, I had the chance to take a picture with a Raiderette Kathleen. Sadly they lost the game, but we had revenge later on that season.

When I returned to Mexico I had the oportunity to meet Jeff Jaeger on Facebook. I was searching for my sister's husband whose last name is Jaeger, and Jeff appeared on the results, so I decided to add him. He actually posted a comment on the picture we took of Al Davis. After that we became buddies and we talk from time to time about football (he sent me an autographed jersey too!).