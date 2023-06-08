CBS Sports lists Jakorian Bennett as rookie 'who could earn key role' for Silver and Black

One thing that excited the Raiders staff with Bennett is his speed, especially after running a 4.3 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine – the second fastest time of all participants. In GM Dave Ziegler's final draft press conference, he described speed as just one trait they liked about Bennett.

"He improved his ability to defend the football," Ziegler said, "especially making plays down the field which for a defensive back is one of the more difficult things where you're running and tracking vertical routes, your back is to the quarterback, being able to find and play the ball."

The 22-year-old cornerback has been adjusting to the pro level throughout the team's offseason program, as has rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who was highlighted on another recent CBS Sports list of "under-the-radar" AFC players who could have breakout seasons. Mayer, who Head Coach Josh McDaniels considers a leader among the Raiders' rookie class, is one of just five rookies that made the list.