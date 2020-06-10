Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 02:26 PM

Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

One of the explicit reasons GM Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden sought to acquire tight end Jason Witten during free agency was his leadership.

Now, before he's even set foot on a field in Silver and Black, that leadership is already showing in the community.

The future Hall of Famer sat down with local officers and officials at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command for a roundtable discussing ways to affect positive change in the wake of protests for social justice across the country. Topics included mentorship, community outreach and police relations.

"I know from life experience, some of my best friends, some of the people I respect the most had a much more challenging situation than I did. A big reason why was the color of their skin.

"I think that Black Lives Matter, and I would communicate that to all of my following."

Witten also acknowledged his new franchise's strong legacy and commitment to equality.

"I know the tradition of Al Davis and the Raiders organization," Witten said. "I feel so fortunate to be able to play for teams like that, that understand that and allow their actions to do the talking."

He's not the only Raider that has spoken out. Teammates Tyrell Williams recently spoke about the importance of sharing experiences, and others, like Alec Ingold, have posted their personal stories directly on social media.

Related Content

Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed
news

Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed

After fracturing his face, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson is mentally and physically prepared for his second season in the Silver and Black.
KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series
news

KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series

KTNV ABC 13 Action News in Las Vegas is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on a series of broadcast and digital coverage of the team's inaugural season in its new home.
In Her Own Words: Raiderette Allison thanks Raider Nation as she hangs up her poms
news

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Allison thanks Raider Nation as she hangs up her poms

"It has been an honor to rep the silver and black! I've had the time of my life. Once a Raiderette, always a Raiderette!"
Darren Waller and Rod Marinelli nominated for PFWA 2020 Off-Field Awards
news

Darren Waller and Rod Marinelli nominated for PFWA 2020 Off-Field Awards

The pair of Las Vegas Raiders were individually nominated for the George Halas Award and the Jack Horrigan Award.

Advertising