Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change

One of the explicit reasons GM Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden sought to acquire tight end Jason Witten during free agency was his leadership.
Now, before he's even set foot on a field in Silver and Black, that leadership is already showing in the community.
The future Hall of Famer sat down with local officers and officials at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command for a roundtable discussing ways to affect positive change in the wake of protests for social justice across the country. Topics included mentorship, community outreach and police relations.
"I know from life experience, some of my best friends, some of the people I respect the most had a much more challenging situation than I did. A big reason why was the color of their skin.
"I think that Black Lives Matter, and I would communicate that to all of my following."
Witten also acknowledged his new franchise's strong legacy and commitment to equality.
"I know the tradition of Al Davis and the Raiders organization," Witten said. "I feel so fortunate to be able to play for teams like that, that understand that and allow their actions to do the talking."
He's not the only Raider that has spoken out. Teammates Tyrell Williams recently spoke about the importance of sharing experiences, and others, like Alec Ingold, have posted their personal stories directly on social media.