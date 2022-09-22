Why Jayon Brown's versatility makes him a valuable defensive addition

If anyone has the recipe to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry, it might be Brown. The linebacker was drafted by the Titans out of UCLA the season after they drafted the Heisman-winning running back from Alabama. Henry said Thursday that he's "happy to see Jayon [with the Raiders] playing some ball."

Brown is also excited to see "King Henry" once again, and is quite knowledgeable of the physicality his defense must play with Sunday in efforts of limiting Henry in the run game.

"Derrick is a big guy. Downhill runner, very physical," Brown said, giving an evaluation of his former teammate. "[He's] one of the best backs in the league, if not the best back in the league. We have a lot of respect for him and we have to come downhill and tackle him. That's what it comes down to, doing our job and attacking him."

With the Silver and Black posting a 0-2 record to start the season, Brown is "not satisfied" with how he or the defense has played to this point. As a leader of the defense his ultimate goal is to keep doing whatever is required of him, which he's hopeful will lead to his first victory as a Raider.