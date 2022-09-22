Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 3 at Titans

The Titans will likely look to re-establish their offensive identity after stumbling out of the gate this season. The 0-2 start could prompt Vrabel to instruct his offensive coordinator Todd Downing to feed Henry early and often to soften the Raiders' defense. The running back will attack the middle of the defense on a flurry of downhill runs that will test the will of tacklers attempting to slow him down in the hole. As the Raiders' leading tackler, Deablo will have plenty of chances to slow down the freight train before he gets up to speed. How well the undersized linebacker fares in his one-on-one tackling drill against the extra-large runner could determine whether the Raiders' defense is able to control the Titans' potent ground game.