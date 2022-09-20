Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

Having dropped their first two games, Head Coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that while losses sting, the team won't become consumed by them, instead focusing on what they can improve on each week whether it's a win or a loss as they prep for their future opponents.

"There are things to be gained each week and I think as a leader – and I think we have a lot of good ones in our locker room – you can't get too high with the highs and too low with the lows," McDaniels said Monday. "It's a long season and each game provides you opportunities to learn about yourself and what you might be able to do better as you move forward to become the team you want to become."