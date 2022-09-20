Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) are back on the road and heading to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in Week 3.

Having dropped their first two games, Head Coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that while losses sting, the team won't become consumed by them, instead focusing on what they can improve on each week whether it's a win or a loss as they prep for their future opponents.

"There are things to be gained each week and I think as a leader – and I think we have a lot of good ones in our locker room – you can't get too high with the highs and too low with the lows," McDaniels said Monday. "It's a long season and each game provides you opportunities to learn about yourself and what you might be able to do better as you move forward to become the team you want to become."

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT from Nissan Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: FOXKenny AlbertJonathan Vilma
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Silver and Black face a Tennessee team working on a short week, following a Monday Night Football loss to the Bills.

The Titans' explosive running back Derrick Henry has been fairly contained in the first two weeks of the season, totaling just 107 rushing yards against the Giants and Bills. The Raiders defense will look to continue to build upon a run defense that held the Chargers and Cardinals to an average 109.5 ypg as they try to keep Henry in check.

In all three phases for the Raiders, attention will be on playing a complete game. McDaniels noted he hopes to emphasize an increased effort from both sides of the ball in maintaining aggressiveness to the final whistle.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to our overall execution – whether we're running it, throwing it, drop back play action, tossing the ball, draw," the head coach said. "Whatever the play is, if we execute it well enough, we're going to give ourselves an opportunity."

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Titans, 26-21, dating back to 1960. The last time the two teams met was on Dec. 8, 2019, where the visiting Titans took home a 42-21 win over the Silver and Black.

Current stats

Following Week 2, the Raiders offense ranks 23rd in the league in total offense (322.0 yards per game), 11th in passing (250.0 ypg), 30th in rushing (72.0 ypg) and 13th in points (21.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 23rd in total defense (384.0 ypg), 28th in passing (274.5 ypg), 16th in rushing (109.5 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (26.5 ppg).

The Titans offense ranks 27th in total offense (273.0 ypg), 25th in passing (186.5 ypg), tied for 24th in rushing (86.5 ypg) and 28th in points (13.5 ppg). Defensively, the Titans rank tied for 25th in total defense (404.0 ypg), tied for 17th in passing (234.5 ypg), 31st in rushing (169.5 ypg) and 30th in points allowed (31.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 10 touchdowns receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
  • Adams needs 103 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.
  • With one catch, Adams will extend his streak to 100 straight games with a catch, the seventh-longest active streak in the league.
  • QB Derek Carr needs three touchdowns to reach 200 career passing touchdowns.
  • Carr needs 253 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • Carr needs 98 passing yards to surpass Kirk Cousins (32,870) for the seventh most passing yards through a player's first 130 career games.
  • WR Hunter Renfrow needs 621 receiving yards to reach 3,000 career receiving yards and become the second player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first four seasons with the club (Amari Cooper, 2015-18).
  • TE Darren Waller needs 85 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).

Notable connections

  • Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown spent five seasons with the Titans after the team drafted him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
  • Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry originally signed with the Raiders in 2014, and played four seasons with the team.
  • Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams served in the same position for the Raiders for three seasons (2012-14).
  • Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore served in the same role with the Raiders from 2015-17.
  • Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing spent three seasons with the Raiders from 2015-17 in multiple positions – quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

