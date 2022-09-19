Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels focusing team on learning from loss and moving forward toward the Titans

The Silver and Black dropped a heartbreaker in their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. After leading 20-0 at halftime, the Cardinals rallied back to send the game to overtime and cap off the come-from-behind win with a defensive touchdown.
Despite the tough loss, there's still 15 games left in the season, and Head Coach Josh McDaniels reaffirmed its a talented, capable team on his shoulders. The Raiders now enter the process of reviewing the film from Sunday, learning from their mistakes and moving forward to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Read through for some of the best quotes from coach's Monday morning press conference.
On the second half of Sunday's game:
"I've been through games where you can always look back and do something a little bit better and that's no different with me for this one or any game that I've called really. You look at it and say, 'Hey, could we have done something a little better here or there?' The answer is mostly yes. But at the end of the day, you make a call that your players know how to execute, and we've got to go out there and try to do the right thing. We had a lot of good plays, and we are going to need a few more plays in key situations is what we are going to need."
On the running game against the Cardinals:
"I thought JJ [Josh Jacobs] ran hard yesterday. I thought he made some yards on his own, I thought we gave him an opportunity to get started. And we've got to do a better job of playing a cleaner game on offense. We had some runs called back too, a couple of big ones that were called back. Our hand placement, where we have our hands, the decisions we make – we had a couple of procedure penalties. So, we just got to clean up our whole operation offensively and stay ahead of the down and distance, and I think the running game will come to us."
On Dylan Parham starting a center:
"He did a good job with his communication, for the most part. I think that's always number one when you're playing center. I thought he did a good job of helping set the table for his teammates and tried to play physical and aggressive. [He] had a few things that we'll be able to coach technique-wise for him to do better, whether it's protection or in the running game. But I was not disappointed in Dylan Parham at all."
On moving forward from the loss as a team:
"I think that this one stings. I know all of them sting when you lose. We pour a lot of ourselves into it each week. The guys put a ton into it in terms of their effort, and so I feel bad for them. We're going to try to do everything we can to change the results, but I think the right thing to do is just to take it for what it is. It's one game to learn from, take as much as we can from it and then process it, and then at the end of the day, it's onto the Titans. That's the best we can do."
