Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

Sep 18, 2022 at 04:59 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Ground game fueled by Jacobs

A week after averaging nearly six yards per carry, Josh Jacobs was even more active against the Cardinals in the Raiders' 29-23 loss.

The running back received a majority of the carries, ending the game with 19 attempts for 69 yards. When he wasn't running the ball, he did a good job blocking in the backfield – keeping the pocket relatively clean for Derek Carr throughout the game.

Back to business for No. 4

Derek Carr certainly seemed to be back in the groove of things in Allegiant Stadium.

After throwing three interceptions against the Chargers, Carr was far more accurate Sunday afternoon. He finished the game going 25-of-39 for 251 passing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he connected on a pass with seven different players.

K1 was a problem

A huge thorn in the side of the Raiders was Kyler Murray.

After having a mild first-half, Murray lit a fire in the Cardinals offense with his arm and his legs, leading Arizona to a comeback that forced overtime. The 2021 Pro Bowler finished the game with 277 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Cardinals

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

The Silver and Black lost 24-19 to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders win in overtime thriller sends them to the playoffs

The Silver and Black took home a 35-32 victory over the Chargers on a Daniel Carlson field goal.

news

Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Carlson knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black the 23-20 road win over the Colts.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

The Raiders secured a much-needed 17-13 win against their divisional rival.

news

Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson drills another walk-off field goal to win it

The Raiders get back to .500 with a 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Advertising