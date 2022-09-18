Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

Ground game fueled by Jacobs
A week after averaging nearly six yards per carry, Josh Jacobs was even more active against the Cardinals in the Raiders' 29-23 loss.
The running back received a majority of the carries, ending the game with 19 attempts for 69 yards. When he wasn't running the ball, he did a good job blocking in the backfield – keeping the pocket relatively clean for Derek Carr throughout the game.
Back to business for No. 4
Derek Carr certainly seemed to be back in the groove of things in Allegiant Stadium.
After throwing three interceptions against the Chargers, Carr was far more accurate Sunday afternoon. He finished the game going 25-of-39 for 251 passing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he connected on a pass with seven different players.
K1 was a problem
A huge thorn in the side of the Raiders was Kyler Murray.
After having a mild first-half, Murray lit a fire in the Cardinals offense with his arm and his legs, leading Arizona to a comeback that forced overtime. The 2021 Pro Bowler finished the game with 277 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, one touchdown and one interception.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.