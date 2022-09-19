'It starts with me': Josh McDaniels, the Raiders let one get away from them in home opener

Josh Jacobs was a big factor in the Raiders taking a 20-0 lead going into halftime. He was fed the ball consistently, finishing with 81 total yards of scrimmage. According to Jacobs, he believes the Raiders will use this defeat to play harder and smarter football.

"[We're] just going to come out and be a dog and execute," Jacobs said. "Too many penalties. When you have that many penalties, it's a recipe for disaster. Just the little things that get you beat in this league. We've got to come out and try to improve on the little things, the small details on every play.

"The energy and the effort that you give play-in and play-out, that's the kind of things we need to improve right now."

With the team starting the season at 0-2, there's no reason for the team to panic with 15 games left to play. The Raiders now focus on traveling to Nashville next Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans. With a good week of practice, this could be the perfect time for the this talented Raiders squad to bounce back.

"I love our team. I have a lot of confidence in them," said McDaniels. "I love their spirit, the way they work, how competitive they are, the way they practice. I have no doubts about the way our team will respond to this."