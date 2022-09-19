'It starts with me': Josh McDaniels, the Raiders let one get away from them in home opener

It was an awkward and twisted turn of events for the Las Vegas Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
After playing lights out in the first half, the Silver and Black weren't able to put the Arizona Cardinals away. Fueled by the play of Kyler Murray in the second half, the Cardinals climbed back to send the game into overtime.
A fumble recovery for a touchdown by Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. sealed the deal, and the Cardinals return to the 'Red Sea' with a 29-23 victory.
"I thought overall, we just didn't produce on early downs the way we did in the first half," Head Coach Josh McDaniels on his initial evaluation of the loss. "We skipped a lot of third-down situations in the first half on the scoring drives. We had a few third down and longs we converted in the first half. But in the second half when you try to live like that – convert third-and-12, third-and-13, third-and-14, third-and-11 – it's tough to do that on a consistent basis. We'll have to look at what we didn't do as well in the second half specifically."
"In the first half, we played the game basically the way we wanted to. … We lost control in the second half for sure."
Josh Jacobs was a big factor in the Raiders taking a 20-0 lead going into halftime. He was fed the ball consistently, finishing with 81 total yards of scrimmage. According to Jacobs, he believes the Raiders will use this defeat to play harder and smarter football.
"[We're] just going to come out and be a dog and execute," Jacobs said. "Too many penalties. When you have that many penalties, it's a recipe for disaster. Just the little things that get you beat in this league. We've got to come out and try to improve on the little things, the small details on every play.
"The energy and the effort that you give play-in and play-out, that's the kind of things we need to improve right now."
With the team starting the season at 0-2, there's no reason for the team to panic with 15 games left to play. The Raiders now focus on traveling to Nashville next Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans. With a good week of practice, this could be the perfect time for the this talented Raiders squad to bounce back.
"I love our team. I have a lot of confidence in them," said McDaniels. "I love their spirit, the way they work, how competitive they are, the way they practice. I have no doubts about the way our team will respond to this."
"It starts with me," he added. "I've got to do a better job of helping us to finish these kinds of things out if you get ahead and that's what we're going to work hard to do as we go forward."
