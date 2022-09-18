Halftime Report: Mack Hollins delivering big against the Cardinals

Sep 18, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big Mack with fries

Mack Hollins has been getting most of Derek Carr's targets in the home opener, as the connection between the two have been moving the chains in the first half. Coming off one catch for 16 yards in Los Angeles, Hollins leads the team in receiving yards (66) and catches (five) in the first half.

Adams hits paydirt

In his first home game as a Raider, Davante Adams has done what he does best – get in the end zone.

Adams' first catch in Allegiant Stadium was a one-yard touchdown grab from Carr. The touchdown put the Raiders on the scoreboard first against the Cardinals.

First INT for Robertson

I wrote earlier this week that Amik Robertson was in line to step up in the defense following Anthony Averett's injury. And it has proved to be true in the first half.

The third-year cornerback nabbed his first career interception off Kyler Murray, giving the Raiders offense the ball back with less than two minutes in the half. Robertson also had a tackle and a pass deflection in the first half.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Cardinals

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

'It starts with me': Josh McDaniels, the Raiders let one get away from them in home opener

The Silver and Black couldn't stop the Arizona Cardinals mounting a comeback down 20-0 at halftime to win the game in overtime.

news

Raiders dejan ir victoria ante Arizona

Una primera mitad de ensueño quedó en el olvido por una segunda mitad donde Las Vegas no logró mantener la ventaja en su partido inaugural como locales del 2022.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Arizona Cardinals

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.

