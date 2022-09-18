Halftime Report: Mack Hollins delivering big against the Cardinals

Big Mack with fries
Mack Hollins has been getting most of Derek Carr's targets in the home opener, as the connection between the two have been moving the chains in the first half. Coming off one catch for 16 yards in Los Angeles, Hollins leads the team in receiving yards (66) and catches (five) in the first half.
Adams hits paydirt
In his first home game as a Raider, Davante Adams has done what he does best – get in the end zone.
Adams' first catch in Allegiant Stadium was a one-yard touchdown grab from Carr. The touchdown put the Raiders on the scoreboard first against the Cardinals.
First INT for Robertson
I wrote earlier this week that Amik Robertson was in line to step up in the defense following Anthony Averett's injury. And it has proved to be true in the first half.
The third-year cornerback nabbed his first career interception off Kyler Murray, giving the Raiders offense the ball back with less than two minutes in the half. Robertson also had a tackle and a pass deflection in the first half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.