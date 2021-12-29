'Always have class, and be humble': Some of the late John Madden's most memorable quotes

The Raiders and the NFL community have lost a Hall of Famer, broadcasting legend and all-around incredible person.
John Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85. Madden led the Silver and Black to their first Super Bowl win in 1977, before having an illustrious career as a color commentator in television and radio that lasted nearly 30 years. He's also had a great impact on video gaming with long-running EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise series named after him.
In remembrance of the Raiders legend, take a look at a few of the late, great John Madden's most memorable quotes he said in his time with us.
Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble.
The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer.
Don't worry about the horse being blind; just load the wagon.
I never professed to be perfect. I do something wrong or something stupid, I laugh at myself.
The only yardstick for success our society has is being a champion. No one remembers anything else.
If a guy doesn't work hard and doesn't play well, he can't lead anything. All he is, is a talker.
If you can't run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.
Winning is a great deodorant.
Coaches have to watch for what they don't want to see and listen to what they don't want to hear.
I'm the luckiest guy in the world. I never really had a job. I was a football player, then a football coach, then a football broadcaster. It's been my life. Pro football has been my life since 1967. I've enjoyed every part of it. Never once did it ever feel like work.
Today feels like the second time in my life that I'm being carried off the shoulders of others. Yet instead of off the field, it's into the Hall of Fame. Instead of five or six guys today, I ride on the shoulders of hundreds of friends, coaches, players, colleagues, family. I just say this, I thank you all very much. This has been the sweetest ride of 'em all.
View photos of Hall of Famer John Madden's remarkable career with the Silver and Black.