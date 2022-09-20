10 Raiders nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Class of 2023. This year's list is made up of 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players.

Of the players nominated, 10 former Raiders made the list including cornerback Terry McDaniel (1988-1997), guard Steve Wisniewski (1989-2001) and cornerback Eric Allen (1998-2001) – who was a semifinalist for the Class of 2022.

For punter Shane Lechler (2000-2012) and linebacker NaVorro Bowman (2017), this marks their first time being nominated.

The list of 129 nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November, and later to 15 Finalists announced in early January. Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour were the latest two Raiders inducted in Canton as part of the Class of 2022.