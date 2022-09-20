10 Raiders nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Sep 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Class of 2023. This year's list is made up of 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players.

Of the players nominated, 10 former Raiders made the list including cornerback Terry McDaniel (1988-1997), guard Steve Wisniewski (1989-2001) and cornerback Eric Allen (1998-2001) – who was a semifinalist for the Class of 2022.

For punter Shane Lechler (2000-2012) and linebacker NaVorro Bowman (2017), this marks their first time being nominated.

The list of 129 nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November, and later to 15 Finalists announced in early January. Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour were the latest two Raiders inducted in Canton as part of the Class of 2022.

View the full list of Raiders who were selected below:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionSeasons played with Raiders
Eric AllenCornerback1998-2001
NaVorro BowmanLinebacker2017
La'Roi GloverDefensive Tackle1996
Shane LechlerPunter2000-2012
Albert LewisCornerback1994-1998
Terry McDanielCornerback1988-1997
Andre RisonWide Receiver2000
Pat SwillingLinebacker1995-1998
Justin TuckDefensive End2014-2015
Steve WisniewskiGuard1989-2001

