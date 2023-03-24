Free Agent Scouting Report: Jimmy Garoppolo

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down his scouting report for new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Name: Jimmy Garoppolo
Position: Quarterback
College: Eastern Illinois
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225
Season: 9th
Games Studied: Broncos (Week 2, 2022), Chiefs (Week 7, 2022), Rams (Week 8, 2022), and Cardinals (Week 10, 2022)
Overview:
Garoppolo is a seasoned veteran with the leadership skills, experience and winning pedigree to help a team win at a high level. The ninth-year pro is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a backup but led his former team (49ers) to a Super Bowl appearance as a starter. In addition, the veteran compiled a 38-17 record as a starter in San Francisco while displaying impressive poise and maturity as a leader promoted and demoted during his tenure.
As a quick-rhythm passer with a fast release and above-average arm strength, Garoppolo is a "catch, rock and throw" specialist who displays shortstop-like hands, fielding snaps and making quick throws. The veteran routinely "turns two" while firing the ball out to the perimeter on various screens and quicks to his playmakers. The ex-49ers' quarterback flashes impressive accuracy and ball placement on throws at intermediate range, particularly on in-breaking routes between the numbers. The combination of touch, timing and anticipation displayed on those throws suggest that Garoppolo is comfortable throwing in congested areas.
As a deep ball thrower, the veteran is at his best when he launches the ball early on passes outside of the numbers. Garoppolo can drop the ball down the chute on fades, but he must release the ball early to push the ball down the field while staying within his range. Although he has put enough deep ball attempts on his hit chart to keep defenders from squatting on short and intermediate routes, he must continue to take shots to force opponents to defend the entire field when he is under center.
Garoppolo displays outstanding poise, instincts and awareness, directing a no-huddle offense at the end of a half/game. The veteran keenly understands time, score and situation, and routinely makes a series of winning plays that help his teams put points on the board. With 11 game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks on his resume, Garoppolo possesses the clutch gene that offensive coaches covet.
From a critical standpoint, Garoppolo is a streaky passer prone to throw interceptions. The veteran's questionable judgment and inconsistent ball placement enable defenders to swipe errant passes at intermediate and deep range. The turnover woes and egregious misses on designed "shot" plays have led to frustration. While the veteran could correct his issue with a more disciplined approach from the pocket, the turnovers and blown opportunities are costly in close games.
Strengths:
Leadership skills and winning pedigree (40-17 career record as a starter)
Efficient passer (67.6 completion percentage and 99.6 passer rating over nine seasons)
C+ athleticism/movement skills
Quick-rhythm passer
Weaknesses:
Durability
Turnover woes (42 interceptions in 55 starts with 49ers)
How does he fit in with the Raiders?
The veteran is a perfect fit with the Silver and Black as a winning quarterback well-versed in Josh McDaniels' system. Garoppolo understands the nuances of the scheme while also comprehending the "whys" behind each concept. In addition, the two-time Super Bowl champion is familiar with the culture and how McDaniels wants the team to operate under his direction. Given the impact of the head coach-quarterback relationship on a squad's performance, Garoppolo's presence on the roster could help McDaniels chalk up more "Ws" in the win column.
