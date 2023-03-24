Free Agent Scouting Report: Jimmy Garoppolo

As a deep ball thrower, the veteran is at his best when he launches the ball early on passes outside of the numbers. Garoppolo can drop the ball down the chute on fades, but he must release the ball early to push the ball down the field while staying within his range. Although he has put enough deep ball attempts on his hit chart to keep defenders from squatting on short and intermediate routes, he must continue to take shots to force opponents to defend the entire field when he is under center.