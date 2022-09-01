John Madden profiled in first episode of new 'NFL Icons' season

The legendary head coach and broadcaster John Madden will be the subject of the first episode of NFL Icons Season 2.

The hour-long episode will feature fresh insight and perspective on Madden's life and career, as well as a few unique stories – including one moment focusing on the 1976 season Super Bowl-winning Raiders' Dec. 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that Monday Night Football showcase, if the Silver and Black – having already clinched a playoff spot – beat the Bengals, it meant the Steelers could find their way into the playoffs. A narrative began that the Raiders would lose in order to keep the Steelers out of the playoffs and away from what could potentially be a repeat of the 1974 AFC Championship.

However, that's not how Madden played football. He always coached up his team with integrity and with only one way to play a game – "to win."

Looking back on the 35-20 win, the late coach said, "I don't know that I was ever more proud of a team or organization than I was that night."

Narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, the NFL Icons documentary series pulls from decades of interviews, highlights, mic'd-up sound and never-before-seen off-the-field moments of greats around the league.