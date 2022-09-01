John Madden profiled in first episode of new 'NFL Icons' season

Sep 01, 2022 at 10:29 AM
Raiders.com Staff
The legendary head coach and broadcaster John Madden will be the subject of the first episode of NFL Icons Season 2.

The hour-long episode will feature fresh insight and perspective on Madden's life and career, as well as a few unique stories – including one moment focusing on the 1976 season Super Bowl-winning Raiders' Dec. 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that Monday Night Football showcase, if the Silver and Black – having already clinched a playoff spot – beat the Bengals, it meant the Steelers could find their way into the playoffs. A narrative began that the Raiders would lose in order to keep the Steelers out of the playoffs and away from what could potentially be a repeat of the 1974 AFC Championship.

However, that's not how Madden played football. He always coached up his team with integrity and with only one way to play a game – "to win."

Looking back on the 35-20 win, the late coach said, "I don't know that I was ever more proud of a team or organization than I was that night."

Narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, the NFL Icons documentary series pulls from decades of interviews, highlights, mic'd-up sound and never-before-seen off-the-field moments of greats around the league.

The season premiere featuring Madden is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

John Madden Through the Years

A look at some photos of Coach John Madden through the years.

