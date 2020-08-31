John Simpson reveals his player comparison: 'I kind of model my game after [Richie Incognito]'

Aug 31, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Las Vegas Raiders rookie John Simpson has a politeness about him that makes him incredibly likable within a few minutes of meeting him, but on the football field, there's no time for pleasantries.

The 2020 fourth-round pick was brought in by Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock for added depth at guard and perhaps to mature into a starter down the line, but I wonder if they knew who Simpson tries to model his game after?

"I kind of model my game after [Richie Incognito] I guess," Simpson said this offseason.

While Simpson is a well-mannered individual off the field, he wants to emulate the same tenacity and aggression as his now-fellow teammate. Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the former Clemson Tiger has wasted no time getting to know Incognito and try to pick his brain about technique.

"I've met with Richie a few times," Simspons shared, "Me and him have actually hung out a few times, and he's a really good guy. He shows me the ropes of everything. He shows me what he needs to do — he's been in the league going on 15 years I think. He's a guy that I definitely look up to because he plays like how I want to play."

Dabo Swinney has been a coach at Clemson for nearly two decades and during those 18 years, he's seen few offensive linemen with the pedigree of talent John Simpson possesses. If Simpson can combine his athletic gifts with Incognito's technique and dominance, there's no question he'll be a force for years to come.

In the time Incognito's spent with the 23-year-old guard, the veteran's recognized the desire to learn more in the eager Simpson.

"John is a good kid, he has a good head on his shoulders," Incognito said. "He works hard, he cares about football. I've worked with him on technique as much as I can to get him up to speed on the pro level. He's been working hard, he's been making improvements, and the future looks bright for the young guy."

Unfortunately, the two haven't been able to spend more time together because of the virtual offseason, which has put the recently signed free agents, but especially the rookie class at a major disadvantage. 

"They started out swimming upstream," Incognito explained. "They were having a little bit of a rough outing, but they're working hard and every day they're making small improvements. They're trying to get up to the rest of the offensive line. We're all veterans, we've all played a lot of football, and we're all coming along nicely."

Simpson has been given something very few players ever experience and that's the opportunity to learn from the player they idolize, but even though Incognito's words of wisdom have proved fruitful for him, offensive line coach Tom Cable has also played an influential role.

Tom Cable is known for demanding his offensive linemen to play with grit and violence in the trenches. Everyone wants to play to their strengths and Cable's philosophy aligns perfectly with Simpson's goals.

"He's a great coach first and foremost," Simpson said. "He loves his violent offensive linemen, he loves it when we bury people, he loves when we finish. He expects nothing but perfection from us. He wants us to be great and be the best offensive line in the league, and I love that, I expect all coaches to be like that."

Incognito was snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection last year, but if you ask any player, it's no secret that he's one of the best guards in football. One day, Simpson hopes to be regarded in the same light, and fortunately for him he has a guide to help him navigate the path.

Practice Photos: Monday 8.31.20

View photos as the Raiders hit the practice fields at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in preparation for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.
1 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for practice.
2 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice.
3 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice.
4 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice.
8 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Sharif Finch (57) on the field for practice.
13 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Sharif Finch (57) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for practice.
14 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.
17 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) on the field for practice.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) on the field for practice.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) on the field for practice.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Rod Smith (36) on the field for practice.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Rod Smith (36) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) on the field for practice.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for practice.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.
41 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Sharif Finch (57) on the field for practice.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Sharif Finch (57) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
47 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Jeff Heath (38) on the field for practice.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Jeff Heath (38) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the field for practice.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) on the field for practice.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the field for practice.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for practice.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Raekwon McMillan huddle on the field for practice.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Raekwon McMillan huddle on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle on the field for practice.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle on the field for practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Training Camp Notebook: Tanner Muse shares his rookie experiences 
news

Training Camp Notebook: Tanner Muse shares his rookie experiences 

A slice of camp life told in the words of the linebacker out of Clemson.
Coach Gruden pleased with competition in training camp, but notes roster cuts will be difficult
news

Coach Gruden pleased with competition in training camp, but notes roster cuts will be difficult

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the end of training camp, which means the dreaded roster cuts are looming.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Zay Jones is committed to making Las Vegas his long-term home

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver made sure he immersed himself in Jon Gruden's playbook this offseason and spent time building chemistry with Derek Carr.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at a press conference following a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

GM Mike Mayock pleased, not surprised by Derek Carr's ability to lead

Mike Mayock spends most of his days worrying, but the Las Vegas Raiders' General Manager has found solace as of late through Derek Carr's leadership.
on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 24, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

As the Raiders embark on their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the legends of Los Angeles and Oakland will be a part of the journey every step of the way.
El Primero de Muchos
news

El Primero de Muchos

Raiders practican en el campo del Allegiant Stadium por primera ocasión.
The First of Many: Players and coaches take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time
news

The First of Many: Players and coaches take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time

Under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first time as a team Friday afternoon.
Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020
news

Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020

Entering the third year of their career, expectations are mounting for Maurice Hurst and fellow defensive lineman Arden Key.
Oakland Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at 2019 Training Camp at the Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Napa, Calif.
news

'The Realest': Players share what makes Rich Bisaccia an excellent coach on and off the field

AJ Cole and Erik Harris share how Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's unfiltered coaching style is an excellent motivator.
Erik Harris sees promise in undrafted rookie Javin White: 'He has a lot of potential'
news

Erik Harris sees promise in undrafted rookie Javin White: 'He has a lot of potential'

The Las Vegas Raiders have a handful of veterans in the locker room, eager to share their wisdom with the younger players, and undrafted free agent Javin White is absorbing everything Erik Harris throws at him.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Rod Marinelli might be old school, but his players and colleagues love him for it

Head Coach Jon Gruden has scouted a lot of players in his day, but he considers Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as the best recruiting job of his career.

Advertising