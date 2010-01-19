Jon Condo Added to Pro Bowl Roster





Oakland Raiders long snapper/linebacker Jon Condo has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a "need" player.

Condo has handled all long-snapping duties for the Silver and Black on punts and place kicks for the past three seasons. In 2009, he tied for third on the Raiders in special teams tackles with 10, including seven solo stops.

The 6-3, 250-pounder entered the NFL with Dallas in 2005 as a rookie free agent and played in three games for the Cowboys that year. He spent the 2006 training camp and preseason with the New England Patriots before being signed to the Raiders practice squad later that season.

Condo served as Maryland's long-snapper and also saw action as a reserve defensive

end for the Terrapins, earning the team award as "Top Special Teams Performer"—the first pure long snapper to earn the honor in Maryland history. Condo was an all-conference running back, linebacker and punter at Philipsburg-Osceola High School in Pennsylvania.

Condo becomes the third Raider selected to play in the 2010 Pro Bowl, joining teammates Nnamdi Asomugha and Shane Lechler for the January 31 contest in South Florida. Tight end Zach Miller and defensive end Richard Seymour were named Pro Bowl alternates.