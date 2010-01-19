Jon Condo Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 19, 2010 at 08:19 AM
011910-condo-story.jpg


Oakland Raiders long snapper/linebacker Jon Condo has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a "need" player.

Condo has handled all long-snapping duties for the Silver and Black on punts and place kicks for the past three seasons. In 2009, he tied for third on the Raiders in special teams tackles with 10, including seven solo stops.

The 6-3, 250-pounder entered the NFL with Dallas in 2005 as a rookie free agent and played in three games for the Cowboys that year. He spent the 2006 training camp and preseason with the New England Patriots before being signed to the Raiders practice squad later that season.

Condo served as Maryland's long-snapper and also saw action as a reserve defensive

end for the Terrapins, earning the team award as "Top Special Teams Performer"—the first pure long snapper to earn the honor in Maryland history. Condo was an all-conference running back, linebacker and punter at Philipsburg-Osceola High School in Pennsylvania.

Condo becomes the third Raider selected to play in the 2010 Pro Bowl, joining teammates Nnamdi Asomugha and Shane Lechler for the January 31 contest in South Florida. Tight end Zach Miller and defensive end Richard Seymour were named Pro Bowl alternates.

The Raiders have had 172 Pro Bowl selections among 58 different players since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising