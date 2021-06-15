Josh Jacobs is surrounded by familiar faces in former Crimson Tide teammates

Jun 15, 2021 at 03:15 PM
Levi Edwards

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines resumed nonstop flight from Birmingham, Ala., to Las Vegas, NV — which is convenient considering the amount of former Crimson Tide playmakers the Raiders will be putting on the field in 2021.

Tuesday's first day of minicamp saw Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Henry Ruggs III and the Raiders 2021 first-round pick, Alex Leatherwood, all on the same field for the first time.

Well, not exactly the first time – just the first time in the Silver and Black.

Jacobs, Leatherwood and Ruggs were all teammates for two seasons at Alabama, winning a National Championship together in 2017. The CFB National Championship Game saw the trio defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime. Before their arrival, Kenyan Drake was a star running back and return specialist for the Crimson Tide, winning national championships his freshman and senior seasons.

The four players have a combined six national championship rings and are set to continue their winning ways and collective success under Coach Gruden. Jacobs couldn't be more excited to be reunited with his old Crimson Tide teammates, especially Alex Leatherwood, who he expects a lot out of for his rookie campaign.

"I was just happy that he got drafted here," said Jacobs. "Just to hear his mentality coming in is what kind of impressed me. We had a couple of hour-long talks before he got drafted about what he wanted to do and how he wanted to present himself and the task he put on himself.

"I'm interested to see how he lives up to his expectations."

Jacobs' punishing and bruising style of running will also be more lethal with Kenyan Drake as his change-of-pace running back, and someone to pay attention to in the passing attack out of the backfield. Drake has previously stated how overjoyed he is to be in the same running back room as Jacobs, describing his running style as "infectious." Jacobs and Drake has been friends for years now, and formed a brotherhood that helped guide Drake's decision to come to the desert.

MORE: Why Kenyan Drake could be the ultimate chess piece in the Raiders offense

"I was fighting for the dude to get him over here when I found out that Book [Devontae Booker] was leaving," said Jacobs regarding Drake. "I've known Kenyan forever, since Alabama days. He used to come back and train with me all the time. His game speaks for itself. He's very versatile. Can play inside and very good in open space. He can take the top off, so he's going to be a great addition."

Quarterback Derek Carr was elated to see Jacobs and Drake on the field as well, as the two running backs combined for 2,020 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns last season.

"They are going to complement each other great," said Derek Carr. "Kenyan is not just a route-running kind of running back. I mean he's had 900-and-something, 1,000-yard seasons. The guy is a good football player. When you have two backs like that, you don't have to kill Josh. Josh, he can be fresh every snap.

"Could you imagine that? Having to tackle that guy fresh every single time?"

"It’s been a long journey, but it’s going to pay off.” Josh Jacobs

For his part, Jacobs has been doing a lot this offseason to stay fresh the duration of this season. The Pro Bowler has seen 515 carries in his two seasons with the Raiders and has become extremely proactive in taking care of his body.

"I wanted to (improve) everything, even body care," said Jacobs. "Get more flexibility, little things to work on. Little different muscles and things like that I wanted to improve on. Overall health and things like that, so when I come in and when I get banged up, I have different aspects of things I wanted to work on. Like I said, I did balance work. I did a lot of little things that I feel like I've been doing, but I just took it up another step.

"I would say this is the first offseason I really just put my head down and was focused on one thing. It's been a long journey, but it's going to pay off."

The Raiders' run game is poised to be alive and well in Las Vegas this season with Jacobs, Drake and Leatherwood leading the way. But on the outside, Henry Ruggs III is poised to have a major year as well after showing glimpses of becoming an elite receiver his rookie year. Ruggs will also benefit from the lethal run attack the Raiders have in store, creating more opportunities for him to take the top off the secondary. You also can't forget Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr., who was teammates with all four players at Alabama from 2015-2018. He re-signed with the Silver and Black in February and will play a key role in helping developing Leatherwood.

The last time Jacobs, Leatherwood, Ruggs and Cotton were on a field together, they were playing in a National Championship game, so it has to make Raiders' fans excited to see what's to come.

Photos: Raiders 2021 minicamp | Day 1

Get an inside look at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the Silver and Black's first day of minicamp.

Gloves sit on a pylon while the Las Vegas Raiders warm up on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Gloves sit on a pylon while the Las Vegas Raiders warm up on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

A helmet on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
A helmet on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback TJ Morrison (41) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback TJ Morrison (41) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and running backs coach Kirby Wilson on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and running backs coach Kirby Wilson on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Several young Raiders have something to prove going into minicamp

Raider Nation is looking forward to seeing who has set themselves apart from the pack in OTAs with minicamp around the corner.
news

Top takeaways from OTAs: Raiders' newcomers are making their presence felt going into minicamp

The assets that some of the new signings, rookies and coaches bring to the Raiders have stuck out the most during OTAs.
news

Rod Marinelli wins Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach

The award is named for Paul Zimmerman, who covered football most notably as Sports Illustrated's lead NFL writer in a career that spanned nearly three decades.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
