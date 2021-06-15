Josh Jacobs is surrounded by familiar faces in former Crimson Tide teammates

For his part, Jacobs has been doing a lot this offseason to stay fresh the duration of this season. The Pro Bowler has seen 515 carries in his two seasons with the Raiders and has become extremely proactive in taking care of his body.

"I wanted to (improve) everything, even body care," said Jacobs. "Get more flexibility, little things to work on. Little different muscles and things like that I wanted to improve on. Overall health and things like that, so when I come in and when I get banged up, I have different aspects of things I wanted to work on. Like I said, I did balance work. I did a lot of little things that I feel like I've been doing, but I just took it up another step.

"I would say this is the first offseason I really just put my head down and was focused on one thing. It's been a long journey, but it's going to pay off."

The Raiders' run game is poised to be alive and well in Las Vegas this season with Jacobs, Drake and Leatherwood leading the way. But on the outside, Henry Ruggs III is poised to have a major year as well after showing glimpses of becoming an elite receiver his rookie year. Ruggs will also benefit from the lethal run attack the Raiders have in store, creating more opportunities for him to take the top off the secondary. You also can't forget Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr., who was teammates with all four players at Alabama from 2015-2018. He re-signed with the Silver and Black in February and will play a key role in helping developing Leatherwood.