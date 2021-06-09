Kenyan Drake could be the ultimate chess piece in the Raiders offense

Back in March when Kenyan Drake signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, some fans and outsiders questioned the decision: After all, the Raiders already have Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, who has ran for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Those still wondering may want to familiarize themselves with Drake's body of work. He might honestly be exactly what the Raiders backfield needs.

"Kenyan Drake comes here from Arizona – a lot of people say: 'Why Kenyan Drake?'" Head Coach Jon Gruden told former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen. "Well, Doug Martin had 190 touches three years ago when (Marshawn) Lynch went down, and DeAndre Washington had 144 touches when (Josh) Jacobs went down two years ago, and this past year Josh went down and Devontae Booker got 110 touches."

"So we're going to try to circulate the touches Kenyan Drake's way. He's a guy that's made big plays."

When combining the two skillsets — Jacobs being a ground-and-pound, explosive back and Drake's elite speed and versatility – it's thunder and lightning in a bottle. And it doesn't hurt that they're both Alabama alums who are familiar with each other's work.

"Obviously we have a high respect for each others game and each other personally," said Drake of Jacobs on Wednesday. "I feel like once everything gets going ...you're going to rely on the things that both of us have kind of adapted to grow into, and that's being the best versions of ourselves and kind of feeding off of each other once we get in there.

"His running style is definitely infectious. The bruising, physical style and making people miss in space, me vice versa. So I definitely feel we'll be able to complement each other."

It's especially hard not to turn the other way on Drake after having his best statistical season in his NFL career with the Cardinals, running for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries as their lead back.