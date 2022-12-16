Josh Jacobs selected as a team captain for the remainder of the season

With four games remaining in the regular season, running back Josh Jacobs will serve as a team captain.

Jacobs is in the midst of the best season of his career, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,402), rushing yards per game (107.8) and longest rush (86). Additionally, he's 98 rushing yards away from being the second in franchise history with 1,500 rushing yards in a season.

According to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, the decision to make Jacobs a team captain came from the other eight captains.

"Through his leadership, commitment, his effort, his unselfishness, his willingness to do whatever is asked to help the team win," McDaniels said Friday morning. "I'd say his recovery, his rehab, his ability to stay out there on the field and do that – our team captains mandated that Josh Jacobs joins them.